Newsdeck

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

By Reuters 10 October 2019

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on charges of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar was postponed Thursday as prosecutors revealed they had brought new charges against him in connection with another incident.

By Brendan Pierson

Gooding is expected to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to enter a plea to the new charges, which are not yet public, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Gooding won a supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for “Jerry Maguire” and is known for his roles in films including “A Few Good Men” and “The Butler” and the television miniseries “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

He had been scheduled to go to trial on the original charges Thursday, but the additional charges mean the trial will be delayed. A new date has not yet been set.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said video from the bar where his client was accused of groping the woman “clearly shows that there was no groping or crime.”

“Clearly the prosecutor was not prepared to proceed to trial in this case,” he said.

Heller said he did not have any details about the new charges.

“I doubt it’s anything that’s credible,” he said.

Gooding, 51, was charged with one misdemeanor count of forcible touching in June after an unidentified woman said the actor had touched her breasts in a bar. He has denied the allegation.

Gooding, who is divorced, is one of dozens of men in politics, entertainment, sports and the business world who have been accused of sexual misconduct since allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein is to stand trial in New York later this year on charges of rape and assault involving two women. He has denied any non-consensual sex. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

State Capture

US Government slaps financial sanctions on Gupta network, welcomes US help in ‘advancing justice’

By Peter Fabricius

ISS Today

Mboweni’s influence put to the test

Judith February
7 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Bag Lady

Zapiro
5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

Reuters 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

Apple Pulls App That Tracks Police Activity in Hong Kong

Bloomberg 16 mins ago

Newsdeck

Turkey military operation much larger than anticipated: analysts

Al Jazeera 7 hours ago

Africa

Uganda plans bill imposing death penalty for gay sex

Reuters 7 hours ago

OPEN LETTER

Our Burning Planet: If Government fails to act in accordance with science, we have a duty to rebel
Brandon Abindor, Rehad Desai and Andre Clements 8 hours ago
3 mins

Towns near Fukushima are now being plagued by hordes of rampaging radioactive wild boars. Where are Asterix and Obelix when you need them?

2019 Rugby World Cup

Typhoon Hagibis hurts RWC 2019 integrity

Craig Ray 7 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Shades of grey – understanding grey swans

Investec
21 hours ago
5 mins

VIEWFINDER

Viewfinder: IPID scrambles to contain #KillingTheFiles fallout

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
21 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

What to the black man is apartheid?

Oscar Van Heerden
4 hours ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen: Drought

Eastern Cape: ‘The worst drought in a thousand years’

Estelle Ellis
21 hours ago
5 mins