Newsdeck

U.N. chief warns may not have enough money to pay staff next month

By Reuters 9 October 2019
Caption
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres informs the media about the Launch of UNHCRs global Statelessness campaign during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations may not have enough money for staff salaries next month if member states don't pay what they owe, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday.

By Michelle Nichols

He told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly’s budget committee that if he had not worked since January to cut spending then “we would not have had the liquidity to support” the annual gathering of world leaders last month.

“This month, we will reach the deepest deficit of the decade. We risk … entering November without enough cash to cover payrolls,” said Guterres. “Our work and our reforms are at risk.”

The United States is the largest contributor – responsible for 22 percent of the more than $3.3 billion regular budget for 2019, which pays for work including political, humanitarian, disarmament, economic and social affairs and communications.

Washington owes some $381 million for prior regular budgets and $674 million for the 2019 regular budget. The U.S. mission to the United Nations confirmed the figures. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when it might pay.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Washington is shouldering an unfair burden of the cost of the United Nations and has pushed for reforms of the world body. Guterres has been working to improve U.N. operations and cut costs.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said so far 129 countries had paid their dues for 2019, which amounted to almost $2 billion.

Guterres said he introduced extraordinary measures last month to cope with the shortfall – vacant posts cannot be filled, only essential travel is allowed, and some meetings may have to be canceled or deferred. U.N. operations in New York, Geneva, Vienna and Nairobi and at regional commissions will be affected.

U.N. peacekeeping missions are funded by a separate budget, which was $6.7 billion for the year to June 30, 2019, and $6.51 billion for the year to June 30, 2020.

The United States is responsible for nearly 28 percent of the peacekeeping budget but has pledged to pay only 25 percent – as required by U.S. law. Washington currently owes some $2.4 billion for peacekeeping missions.

The top contributing countries are Ethiopia, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Rwanda. They pay their troops according to their national salary scales and are reimbursed by the U.N. As of July 2019, the U.N. paid $1,428 a month per soldier.

The United Nations says its peacekeeping operations cost less than half of 1 percent of world military expenditures. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Viewfinder

Month-end at the IPID: A time for ‘killing files’?

By Daneel Knoetze and Laura Grant

DAYS OF ZONDO

Who to believe: Mcebisi Jonas or Duduzane Zuma?

Ferial Haffajee
5 hours ago
11 mins

ANALYSIS

Administrative root canal: Pravin Gordhan tells court of struggle to extract record from Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. Bans Travel by Chinese Officials Tied to Muslim Abuses

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Warren Inches Ahead of Biden in Polling Average: Campaign Update

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

NEWSDECK

Cape Town firefighter strike on back burner until court challenge heard

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

EU tells British PM Johnson to stop playing “stupid” Brexit blame game

Reuters 15 hours ago

Analysis

Floyd Shivambu seems guilty of breaching MPs’ code of ethics — but what about money laundering?
Pierre De Vos 5 hours ago
7 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

IPID VS MKHWEBANE

IPID officers rubbish public protector report

Greg Nicolson 5 hours ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Quality of oversight suffers as recesses slash parliamentary calendar

Marianne Merten
5 hours ago
6 mins

OFF THE RAILS

Train smash: Prasa’s presentation in Parliament

Suné Payne
5 hours ago
2 mins

Op-Ed

Rise of the double-down: From Mbeki to Trump

Terence McNamee
5 hours ago
6 mins

SASSA

SA’s social grants: New system, new problems

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
4 mins