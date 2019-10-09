PODCAST

How to start investing like a f-cking grownup

By Sam Beckbessinger 9 October 2019

Image AdobeStock

The latest episode of Like a F-cking Grownup: The Podcast demystifies the little-understood world of the stock market, and proves that building an actual grown-up investment portfolio can be much simpler than you think.

In this episode, the Like a F-cking Grownup team tackles a topic that not enough young people are talking about: investing. Specifically, the basics of investing in the stock market.

Compared to similar middle-income countries, South Africa actually has an extremely sophisticated financial industry. And it’s one that becomes more and more accessible every day: thanks to technology, you can now buy shares from your couch, wearing your penguin onesie and bunny slippers, for as little as R10.

This is great, because over the long term, no other form of investing has shown the potential to grow your money as reliably as the stock market. Which means that creating opportunities for more middle-income South Africans to understand how to build safe, well-performing investment portfolios is an important way to help more families reach their financial goals and protect their savings from inflation.

But most people still assume that buying shares is complicated, risky, and is only for the very rich. So this episode takes us back to the basics: what actually is a share? How do you go about buying one? And how do you know what to choose, if you don’t have the time or inclination to listen to the business news every day?

The team interviews YouTuber Nicolette Mashile (aka the “Financial Fitness Bunny”), who grew up in Mpumalanga and became a millionaire at the age of 26. Our host, Sam Beckbessinger, will also walk you through how to buy your first share in real time.

Subscribe to Like a F-cking Grownup on your favourite podcasting platform, or subscribe to our newsletter to never miss an episode.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BEAUTY

Make-up primers – remind me, what are they for again?

By Nicole Williamson

Maverick Mapper

Stopover: Lusaka, the vibrant, cosmopolitan essence of Africa

African City Guide
05 OCT
4 mins

PODCAST

How to start investing like a f-cking grownup

Sam Beckbessinger
4 mins ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why Zwelethu Mthethwa’s artwork should be removed from the Javett Art Collection

Sihle Motsa
08 OCT
6 mins

Maverick Life

Goodbye humans, hello cyborgs: The moment of Singularity is nigh
Malibongwe Tyilo 04 OCT
6 mins

"You gotta love livin’, kid. Because dyin’s a pain in the ass." ~ Roger Moore

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 05 October 2019

Maverick Life Editors 05 OCT
1 min

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching

Karabo Mafolo
04 OCT
2 mins

Maverick Life

The understated powers of the sea, fermentation and music: La Mer Miracle Broth™

La Mer
27 SEP
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Top five reads for a presidential book club 

Ben Williams
02 OCT
4 mins

BOOK

Meghan Markle is definitely no hero of mine! An interview with the one and only Coconut Kelz

The Reading List
02 OCT
4 mins