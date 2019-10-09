Image AdobeStock

The latest episode of Like a F-cking Grownup: The Podcast demystifies the little-understood world of the stock market, and proves that building an actual grown-up investment portfolio can be much simpler than you think.

In this episode, the Like a F-cking Grownup team tackles a topic that not enough young people are talking about: investing. Specifically, the basics of investing in the stock market.

Compared to similar middle-income countries, South Africa actually has an extremely sophisticated financial industry. And it’s one that becomes more and more accessible every day: thanks to technology, you can now buy shares from your couch, wearing your penguin onesie and bunny slippers, for as little as R10.

This is great, because over the long term, no other form of investing has shown the potential to grow your money as reliably as the stock market. Which means that creating opportunities for more middle-income South Africans to understand how to build safe, well-performing investment portfolios is an important way to help more families reach their financial goals and protect their savings from inflation.

But most people still assume that buying shares is complicated, risky, and is only for the very rich. So this episode takes us back to the basics: what actually is a share? How do you go about buying one? And how do you know what to choose, if you don’t have the time or inclination to listen to the business news every day?

The team interviews YouTuber Nicolette Mashile (aka the “Financial Fitness Bunny”), who grew up in Mpumalanga and became a millionaire at the age of 26. Our host, Sam Beckbessinger, will also walk you through how to buy your first share in real time.

