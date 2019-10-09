“We would continue to avoid the segment,“ analysts including Anil Agarwal wrote in a note. “The economy is slowing fairly quickly in Hong Kong, with almost all key indicators meaningfully down year on year. This will pressure earnings in the second half and beyond.”

Falling local interest rates will further cloud the outlook, the brokerage said.

While banks are trading below long-term averages, they may continue to derate, similar to what’s happened in other markets including China and South Korea, according to Morgan Stanley. Local lenders may also face competition in the future from virtual banks, it said.

Standard Chartered Plc slid 1.8% in Hong Kong, while HSBC dipped 0.4%.