Business Maverick

Euro-Area Finance Chiefs Brace for Fresh Fight Over Budget

By Bloomberg 9 October 2019
Caption
A creation entitled "Tulips bouquet" by U.S. artist, Jeff Koons is displayed next to the "Grand Palais" on October 04, 2019, in Paris, France. "Bouquet of Tulips" is a monumental work in bronze, stainless steel and aluminium polychrome ten meters high and eight wide, for a weight of 27 tons offered to France by the famous artist Jeff Koons to pay respect to the victims of the 2015 terrorists attacks in Paris. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Euro-area finance ministers will debate the final key elements of a small budget for their currency bloc, as the region seeks to cap two years of difficult negotiations over a tool that falls far short of the original sweeping vision of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The discussion on the budget, whose broad outlines were already agreed in June, will seek to bring to a conclusion difficult talks that pitted the fiscal restraint of the EU’s hawkish North against the South’s calls for spending to stimulate the economy. But entrenched differences over aspects of how this pot of money will be financed may mean an accord remains elusive.

The agreed budget would create a pot of about 20 billion euros ($22 billion) to facilitate investments and reforms and help give a boost to poorer nations, rather than help support economies in a downturn, as was initially intended. These funds, which would be part of the EU’s broader budget and distributed over seven years, will be used to help countries see through investments and reforms and help poorer nations catch up.

Proponents argue that the pared-down budget could still be a foot in the door that could evolve into something more powerful in times of crisis. Skeptics of the plan say it’s a toothless tool that could nonetheless help incentivize laggards to reform.

Stumbling Blocks

A key issue ministers will debate is whether the instrument can be financed entirely from the EU’s broader budget, paid in by all the bloc’s 28 governments, or whether it could be topped up by other funding sources in the future.

Countries led by France have been pushing for a deal that would allow funds to be added through further contributions. The Dutch and other fiscal hawks have pushed for it to be funded exclusively from the EU’s budget, a restriction that would limit its total size.

A compromise could include a so-called “enabling clause”, which would pave the way for countries that wish to top up the budget to do so in the future. But the Dutch have insisted that this would only be on a voluntary basis, a red flag for other members.

The other main issue to be discussed involves the details of the so-called co-financing rate, which determines how much money governments will receive from this budget for a project and how much they have to put up themselves. This contribution could vary depending on the member’s economic situation, being reduced during a downturn.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New Omnia CEO will try his ‘damn best to save the company’

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Africa is open for business

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Our economic house is on fire – what are we going to save from the ashes?

Dirk De Vos
10 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Democrats alarmed about possible U.S withdrawal from Open Skies treaty

Reuters 29 mins ago

Newsdeck

U.N. chief warns may not have enough money to pay staff next month

Reuters 33 mins ago

Newsdeck

U.S. Bans Travel by Chinese Officials Tied to Muslim Abuses

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Warren Inches Ahead of Biden in Polling Average: Campaign Update

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

OFF THE RAILS

Train smash: Prasa’s presentation in Parliament
Suné Payne 6 hours ago
2 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

Business Maverick

Implats acquires Canadian palladium operation as it pivots to mechanised mining

Ed Stoddard 07 OCT
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why we need more economists

Roger EA Farmer
7 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

World Bank Joins Warning About Dimming Global Growth Prospects

Bloomberg
08 OCT
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ending the Sino-American trade war would be a win-win situation for both sides

Kevin Rudd
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA youth doesn’t like farming because it’s not sexy. True or false?

Wandile Sihlobo
07 OCT
3 mins