South Africa

State capture inquiry: Zondo sets record straight over document sent to Jacob Zuma

By News24 8 October 2019

To set the record straight, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is going to make public the 11-page document sent to former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his next appearance.

This comes after the Business Day published an article in October 4, 2019 titled “Jacob Zuma to get preview of nuke-deal questions”.

The article claimed that the inquiry sent the former president the 11-page list of 80 questions, “caving into his demand to see them in advance of his next appearance”.

However, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clarified that the document only contained areas of interest in various affidavits that the legal team was interested in.

“The article gives an impression that the commission has changed its decisions on the question of whether Zuma must be furnished with questions before he appears before the commission.

“I asked for the document from advocate Paul Pretorius and I could not see any questions,” Zondo said.

He implored members of the media to “check their facts and be fair to everybody, including the commission”.

The former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma, is continuing his testimony before the commission on Tuesday.

