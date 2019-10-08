Business Maverick

Barclays Starts First Zero-Fee ETNs as Price War Intensifies

By Bloomberg 8 October 2019
Caption
A Barclays logo sits inside a bank branch, left, near the headquarters of Barclays Plc, right, in the Canary Wharf business, financial and shopping district of London, U.K., on Tuesday, April 8, 2014. Barclays settled the first U.K. lawsuit filed over allegations the bank manipulated Libor, weeks before the trial was scheduled to start. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Barclays Plc is opening a new front in a brutal price war between asset managers.

The British bank is starting the first no-fee exchange-traded notes in the U.S., joining a growing number of institutions that are offering investors their products for free. The ETNs, which are set to start trading on Tuesday, will track gold and silver futures contracts, according to a company statement.
Low Fees Dominate

It’s already been a painful year for money managers. Fidelity Investments initiated the final leg of the race to zero in August last year, when it started the first no-fee mutual funds. Social Finance Inc., the online lender known as SoFi, has since waived fees on two broad stock ETFs, while Salt Financial is currently paying investors to own its low-volatility fund.

“The fee war is far from over,” said Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

It’s easy to see why when you follow the money. More than 70% of U.S. ETF assets are in funds that charge $2 per $1,000 invested or less, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But offering funds for free isn’t an automatic ticket to success. Of SoFi and Salt’s three no-fee ETFs, only one has more than $10 million of assets. Fidelity’s mutual funds, however, attracted almost $1 billion in their first month.

Read more: A cash-back ETF signals trouble for asset managers

The zero-fee iPath Gold ETN — ticker GBUG — will track the Barclays Gold 3 Month Index Total Return gauge, Barclays said. Meanwhile, its sister product, the iPath Silver ETN, or SBUG, will follow a measure called the Barclays Silver 3 Month Index Total Return.

Prices of gold and silver have rallied since the summer amid increased haven demand as concerns over global economic growth mount. That’s burnished the appeal of exchange-traded products that focus on precious metals, with assets in long-only commodity ETFs climbing to the highest in more than six years last quarter.

But while Barclays’s new notes are free and have a tax advantage over popular physically-backed commodity products, they may still struggle to win over investors, according to Balchunas.

“I don’t think these are likely to move the needle all that much,” he said. “For the most part, when people invest in gold and silver, they like to have it physically backed.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Implats acquires Canadian palladium operation as it pivots to mechanised mining

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Is emerging-market hard currency debt on a winning wicket?

Sharon Wood
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA youth doesn’t like farming because it’s not sexy. True or false?

Wandile Sihlobo
4 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Soccer-Barca players handed 92 million in bonuses last season

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. Republicans join Democrats to blast Trump’s Syria withdrawal

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says of Syria It’s Time U.S. Gets Out of ‘Endless Wars’

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

South Africa

Helen Zille eligible to run for top DA council position, says presiding officer

News24 13 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Central Bank’s gross reserves reach record high
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

OP-ED

Amplats called upon to embark on a ‘genuine audit exercise’

John Capel 9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

No more half-measures on corporate taxes

Joseph Stiglitz
8 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday, with Rico

Rico
10 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Keep Murray & Roberts on the JSE for local investors to share in the growth opportunity

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
22 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Why the IDC joined Old Mutual’s battle with Peter Moyo

Ray Mahlaka
06 OCT
6 mins