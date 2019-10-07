Newsdeck

Trump Says of Syria It’s Time U.S. Gets Out of ‘Endless Wars’

By Bloomberg 7 October 2019
Caption
US soldiers gather around their military vehicles near Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province on March 23, 2019, after US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the total elimination of the Islamic State (IS) group's last bastion in eastern Syria. - Kurdish-led forces pronounced the death of the Islamic State group's nearly five-year-old "caliphate" early on March 23 after flushing out diehard jihadists from their very last bastion in eastern Syria. In Al-Omar, an oil field used as the main SDF staging base for the final phase of the assault, fighters in their best fatigues laid down their weapons and broke into song and dance. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump defended his decision to step aside from Kurdish allies in Syria while Turkey’s military advances on them, insisting on Twitter that the U.S. was only meant to have a limited presence in the country and can’t afford to be stuck in “ridiculous endless wars.”

 

The U.S. was only supposed to be in Syria for 30 days but stayed and “got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight,” Trump said on Twitter, insisting he’d held off this fight for almost three years.

“But it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home,” he tweeted. “WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN.”

Trump’s move represents a significant shift in U.S. policy that raises questions about the fate of tens of thousands of Islamic State detainees and casts further doubt on the reliability of the U.S. as an ally in the region.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight. When I arrived in Washington, ISIS was running rampant in the area. We quickly defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate,…..

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

….including capturing thousands of ISIS fighters, mostly from Europe. But Europe did not want them back, they said you keep them USA! I said “NO, we did you a great favor and now you want us to hold them in U.S. prisons at tremendous cost. They are yours for trials.” They…..

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

….almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to…..

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

…figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their “neighborhood.” They all hate ISIS, have been enemies for years. We are 7000 miles away and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Trump said Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to “figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.”’

The White House said Turkey would take responsibility for any Islamic State fighters captured in the area over the past two years. It gave no details and it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, plan the NATO allies had agreed to handle the detainees or how they would be transferred to Turkish custody.

But the assurance represents a potential win for Trump, who has insisted that the U.S. would bear no responsibility for any Islamic State detainees, as he gears up for the 2020 election.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been a close U.S. ally in the fight to defeat Islamic State. But Turkey considers Syria’s Kurdish militants a threat to its national security, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his forces are ready to begin a military operation against them in northeastern Syria.

The U.S. in 2015 provided air support for Kurdish militias to retake the critical town of Kobani from Islamic State and has since used Kurdish fighters as ground troops in the campaign to clear Syria of the group.

To contact the reporter on this story:
Jennifer A. Dlouhy in Washington at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Alex Wayne at [email protected]
Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

The Chronicles of Grand Azania, Part One: How a slush fund paid for Floyd Shivambu’s wedding

By Pauli Van Wyk

Maverick Citizen

The school of hope and unity that brought tears to a boer’s eyes

Nomatter Ndebele
30 mins ago
5 mins

Days of Zondo

Duduzane Zuma: Rajesh Gupta was at Jonas bribe meeting – contradicts family’s historic denial

Ferial Haffajee
3 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Trump Says of Syria It’s Time U.S. Gets Out of ‘Endless Wars’

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

South Africa

Helen Zille eligible to run for top DA council position, says presiding officer

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Climate change protests snarl up central London, 135 arrested

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

City slip and United slide again on gloomy day for Manchester

Reuters 7 hours ago

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday, with Rico
Rico 16 mins ago
1 min

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

Violence Unveiled

Blood and sand: The murder of UCT students

Rebecca Hodes 3 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Keep Murray & Roberts on the JSE for local investors to share in the growth opportunity

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
13 hours ago
5 mins

#Beyond100 Days

The great exit of the State Capture linchpins

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
3 mins

#Beyond100 Days: Analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa: A determined president hampered by the quagmire of State Capture

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
6 mins

#Beyond100 Days

On Ramaphosa’s presidency: ‘People have the right to demand accountability, but there has been progress’ — Khusela Diko

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
3 mins