A heroic rearguard action by the Proteas’ tailenders was too little, too late to save the first Test against India.

South Africa 431 (Elgar 160, de Kock 111, Ashwin 7-145) and 191 (Piedt 56, Muthusamy 49*, Shami 5-35, Jadeja 4-87). India 502 for 7d and 323 for 4d (Rohit 127, Pujara 81, Maharaj 2-129. India win by 203 runs.

The Proteas displayed grit and defiance to drag India past lunch on the fifth day of the first Test in Visakhapatnam, but it wasn’t enough as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Proteas were eventually dismissed for 191 to lose by 203 runs. But if there is such a thing as a positive defeat, this was it.

From the moment Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss on Thursday South Africa were always playing catch-up. That they had the fortitude and skill to force the match as deep as mid-afternoon on day five is something to cling to for the remainder of the series.

Batting last on a pitch that cracked and crumbled was always going to be difficult. When Kohli set a winning target of 395 with more than 100 overs to bowl at the Proteas on the weathering surface, it was only a matter of time.

Resuming day five on 11 for one, South Africa were quickly in trouble when Ravi Ashwin bowled Theunis de Bruyn with only eight runs added to the overnight total.

Temba Bavuma followed for a duck in the next over, bowled by the seam of Mohammed Shami.

It was the beginning of the end despite a stubborn, late rearguard action by Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) and Dane Piedt (56), who put on 91 for the ninth wicket.

The two tailenders showed admirable application and rode their luck a little. But it was much too late to save the day.

Seamer Shami was the surprising trump card for India on a day when the spinners were expected to clean up the Proteas’ batting. His ability to swing the ball on a day five pitch was too much. He ended with five for 35.

Shami bowled captain Faf du Plessis with a beauty that swung late and nipped back off the seam, removing the off stump. Du Plessis needed a few moments to gather himself before making the lonely walk to the pavilion, such was his surprise at the extravagant movement Shami produced.

Quinton de Kock, whose 111 in the first innings was one of his finest knocks, played across a ball that nipped back off the pitch and bowled him through the gate for a duck.

Opener Aiden Markram looked on helplessly at the non-strikers’ end as any chance of survival disappeared over the horizon.

Markram knuckled down for a few more overs but the return of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja broke the back of SA’s resistance.

In the 27th over Jadeja accounted for Markram (39), Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj to leave the innings in tatters.

Jadeja’s excellent catch off his own bowling to remove Markram lifted the mood and Philander was trapped leg before three balls later. Maharaj, who bowled a mammoth 77 overs in the match, fell first ball and in almost precisely the same way as Philander to end a difficult match for SA’s senior spin bowler.

Muthusamy and Piedt, picked for their bowling ability, have given the selectors something to ponder because neither excelled in their primary tasks.

Piedt bowled 36 overs, took one wicket and went for 209 runs. Muthusamy, who scored 82 unbeaten runs over the two innings, bowled only 18 overs. He took the first innings wicket of Kohli but went for 83 runs in total.

India deserved victory after piling on 507 for seven declared in their first innings. Openers Mayank Agarwal (215) and Rohit Sharma (176) put on 317 for the first wicket, which ensured that only one team could win the Test from that position.

The Proteas were left reeling at 39 for three at the close of play on day two and an innings defeat was a distinct possibility.

But opener Dean Elgar (160) and De Kock (111) along with Du Plessis (55) carried South Africa to a respectable 431 in reply.

Rohit’s second century of the match, a brutal 127 from only 149 balls, along with 81 from Cheteshwar Pujara set up the win as Kohli declared on 323 for four late on day four.

“The wicket played really good for the first three days and we only lost one session,” Kohli said afterwards.

“But once you have 500 on the board, it’s difficult for the opposition. Mayank and Rohit played brilliantly and Pujara too in the second innings.

“It was a hard grind though because of the weather and the pitch slowing down. It’s all about the attitude.”

Du Plessis said: “I thought up until this morning we competed really well. Apart from Shami this morning, the seamers’ job was of holding. On a day five pitch, things happen quicker, but it’s the nature of Test cricket.” DM

