Rassie Erasmus (Head Coach) of South Africa during the South African national rugby team announcement media conference at Sheraton Kobe Bay Hotel & Tower on October 06, 2019 in Kobe, Japan. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

There is never a good time for experimenting in the volcanic heat and pressure of the Test arena, but occasionally it’s unavoidable.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has tinkered with his backline for Tuesday’s final Pool B match at Rugby World Cup 2019 against Canada.

The four-day turnaround between last Friday’s 49-3 victory over Italy and this clash was always going to force the coach to make interesting selections. The tournament-ending injury to back-up outside centre Jesse Kriel also forced his hand.

Damian Willemse, who replaced Kriel in the squad late last week, will make his RWC debut at fullback.

That means back-up fullback Warrick Gelant shifts to the wing while usual inside centre Damian de Allende is picked in the crucial outside centre position.

De Allende’s move, one channel out, might seem insignificant, but it is one area of the game the entire coaching staff will be monitoring with Stasi-like attention.

Outside centre has evolved into the most influential figure in organising a team’s defensive structure. The rest of the team follow his lead and react to the signals he gives them both verbally and with his actions.

Kriel and Lukhanyo Am have been doing that job for nearly two years under Erasmus. The pair have started 11 times each in the 22-match Erasmus-era. De Allende will become only the third player the coach has trusted the critical role to in that time.

De Allende is by nature less vocal than the other two, but on Tuesday in Kobe he will have to make himself heard and seen as he auditions for the part in the event Am is injured later in the tournament.

The Boks are all but through to the quarter-finals after thrashing Italy. They just have to complete the formalities by beating Canada, who are ranked 22nd in the world to the Boks’ fifth.

Put another way, there is more chance of the Guptas returning voluntarily to South Africa and giving evidence at the Zondo Commission than there is of Canada beating South Africa.

Up front, captain Siya Kolisi starts again having come through a full 80 minutes against Italy. It appears that his recovery from a knee injury that briefly jeopardised his participation at RWC 2019 is complete.

Schalk Brits returns to hooker with Malcolm Marx on the bench. That is confirmation that the rested Bongi Mbonambi is now the first-choice hooker in the squad.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit make their first starts of the World Cup.

Key players have been rested – star wing Cheslin Kolbe among them.

Kolbe, who scored two tries against Italy, hobbled from the field in the last minute of the match after twisting his ankle.

There was initial concern that the injury could be serious enough to end his RWC campaign, but X-rays taken shortly after the match revealed no bone or tissue damage.

Erasmus said Kolbe could have played against Canada if needed, but with ample wing cover in the squad, Kolbe has been given some time off.

“We have the usual bumps and bruises following a match [Italy] but otherwise we’re in a good space,” Erasmus said.

“Cheslin’s ankle is a little stiff but he could’ve played on Tuesday at a push. We’re in the fortunate space of having a full squad to pick from.”

Other players rested completely from the squad that played Italy are Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Mbonambi (hooker), Am (centre) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing). They had featured in all four matches in Japan, which includes the pre-RWC 2019 clash against Japan.

Lock Lood de Jager, No 8 Duane Vermeulen and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk were also left out of the squad to face Canada.

Erasmus made the right noises about the importance of the match and acknowledged that the squad understands that they still have to finish the job of securing their last eight place.

“A four-day turnaround between Tests is a challenge, but we had planned for it and will be well prepared,” Erasmus said from Kobe city.

“This match is just as important as the three that we have already played – it has the same number of log points available and the same impact on our chances of qualifying and we have to now complete the job.

“There are a number of new combinations in our team, but we have been together for several weeks now and everyone understands our game-plan and strategies. The nice thing is that at the end of the match every member of the squad will have started a Rugby World Cup match.

“But the first thing we have to focus on is winning the match and securing a place in the quarter-finals.

“Our preparations for the match have been shortened by the turnaround time, but we are giving Canada the same attention we applied in the three previous matches,” said Erasmus.

Team to face Canada:

South Africa – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Reserves: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux. DM

