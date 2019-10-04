video

Street Talk: Eviction

By Street Talk 4 October 2019

(Photo: supplied)

Cape Town City Bowl is one of the most expensive places to live in South Africa – mainly due to high-scale property developments and gentrification. More and more people are getting evicted from their homes due to property power and class struggles. We speak to a group of people who work with Reclaim the City who have been evicted from their homes and how their lives have changed by struggling to find a new place to live.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BATTLESHIP DA

DA’s ‘Ayatollahs of liberalism’ issue fatwa on Maimane’s Steinhoff big wheels

By Ferial Haffajee

Bail Out

Beleaguered SABC gets R2bn, more to come

Greg Nicolson
11 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Wake up, Everyone: ANC NEC’s energy statement is a real New Dawn for South Africa

Mark Swilling
14 hours ago
8 mins

South Africa

Public Protector asks De Lille to respond to nepotism, supply chain allegations

News24 19 mins ago

Newsdeck

Two women accuse actor James Franco of sexual exploitation in lawsuit

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Hong Kong Set to Ban Face Masks in Bid to Quell Months of Unrest

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump publicly asks China to investigate Biden, even amid impeachment inquiry

Reuters 18 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Unlike Blade Nzimande and the SACP, Benni McCarthy has never scored an own goal
Sam Mkokeli 14 hours ago
7 mins

General Tso's Chicken was not made popular in China until chefs brought the recipe over from the United States.

COURT REPORTS

Mogoeng Mogoeng: ‘It is no exaggeration to say that we are a sick society’

Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
5 mins

PAYBACK TIME

Court smacks down Trillian appeal bid and gives company five days to pay over Eskom millions

Jessica Bezuidenhout
14 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pay bonanza for top executives linked to corruption allegations at the PIC

Ray Mahlaka
15 hours ago
4 mins

MADAM & EVE

Two Fossil Fuels Walk Into A Bar

Stephen Francis & Rico
14 hours ago
1 min

Spotlight

NHI Pulse: Department of Health non-committal on private sector reforms

Amy Green for Spotlight
1 hour ago
5 mins