Cape Town City Bowl is one of the most expensive places to live in South Africa – mainly due to high-scale property developments and gentrification. More and more people are getting evicted from their homes due to property power and class struggles. We speak to a group of people who work with Reclaim the City who have been evicted from their homes and how their lives have changed by struggling to find a new place to live.

