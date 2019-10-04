VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA - OCTOBER 04: Dean Elgar of South Africa celebrates his hundred during day 3 of the 1st Test match between India and South Africa at Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on October 04, 2019 in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

The Proteas may yet salvage the first Test against India after magnificent batting from their three most senior players.

Stumps day three: South Africa 385 for 8 (Elgar 160, De Kock 111, Du Plessis 55, Ashwin 5-128) trail India 502 for 7 dec. (Agarwal, 215, Rohit 176, Maharaj 3-189). SA trails by 117 runs

The predicted rain in Visakhapatnam failed to materialise to save South Africa, so the batsmen decided to do it themselves as the Proteas fought back against India on day three of the first Test.

Centuries from Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111), and a half-century from captain Faf du Plessis (55), dragged the Proteas to 385 for eight in response to India’s 502 for seven. They trail by only 117 runs and could still salvage something from this Test.

No visiting team has scored 400 in India batting second since 2013, which underlines what a magnificent batting effort it was by South Africa’s three most senior players.

India appeared to be in complete control after dominating the opening two days. South Africa started day three on 39 for three and few gave them a chance of avoiding the follow-on.

Elgar and Temba Bavuma resumed play on 27 and two respectively and made a steady start.

But Bavuma was trapped in front, a good ball from Ishant Sharma jagging back and hitting the diminutive right-hander on the back leg. He didn’t bother with a review.

Du Plessis joined Elgar at the crease and the pair frustrated India’s bowlers with a mixture of patience and aggression.

The Proteas’ captain scored only 60 runs during the entire series the last time South Africa toured India in 2015. His 55 on Friday, in that context, was a superb return to form.

Du Plessis was happy to sweep and play late on the flat pitch and helped himself to eight boundaries and a six as he and Elgar put on 115 for the fifth wicket.

A drifting delivery from spinner Ravi Ashwin accounted for Du Plessis, who was deceived by the flight of the ball in the air. Stretching forward, he failed to get to the pitch and the turn off the wicket saw the ball clip the bat and short-leg Cheteshwar Pujara took the catch.

India were briefly buoyed, knowing the incoming Quinton de Kock was the last real threat to the still distant follow-on target.

But the flamboyant left-hander, who is the complete opposite of Elgar in aesthetics, showed maturity in curbing his natural attacking instincts.

With Elgar entrenched on the other side, De Kock dug in with his teammate, putting on 174 for the sixth wicket, which safely took SA past the follow-on target of 302.

But digging in doesn’t mean De Kock didn’t punish the bad ball. The elegant stroke-maker hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 163-ball stay at the crease, which included a six off Ravi Ashwin to bring up his century.

Elgar eventually succumbed to the slow left-arm of Ravindra Jadeja when he top-edged an attempted sweep having faced 287 balls and hit 18 fours and four sixes.

It was Jadeja’s 200th Test wicket and he became the fastest left-arm bowler in history to reach the milestone, in his 44th Test.

De Kock followed Elgar shortly afterwards, bowled by Ravi Ashwin to allow India to assume control again.

Despite the flurry of late wickets, which also saw Vernon Philander dismissed for a duck, South Africa remain in the battle and Elgar for one, was satisfied with the day’s work.

“It’s good to contribute once again. Playing in India is very tough,” Elgar said in a TV interview. “The last time I was here, I was not very experienced.

“In those four years, I have grown a lot as a cricketer. I have played county cricket, which has helped.

“You need to defend well against spinners, because then you give yourself the best chance of attacking. County cricket with Surrey has helped a lot. Playing spin is something I have been conscious of, and you will face a lot of spin when coming to India.” DM

