The deteriorating U.S. economy — and more signs of weakness in major nations like China and Germany — is worsening what was an already fragile demand outlook. While the record gains in oil after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia evaporated largely due to the kingdom quickly restoring production, the increasing economic gloom has also played a part. OPEC producer Nigeria warned Thursday that oil demand will be “very challenging” next year.

“It’s clear the backdrop has weakened recently,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australian & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney. “However, the market is taking a glass half empty approach to it at the moment” as a significant fall in oil demand hasn’t been seen yet, he said.

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:34 a.m. in Singapore. It dropped for an eighth consecutive session on Thursday and is down $3.34 this week, the most since July 19.

Brent for December settlement climbed 8 cents to $57.79 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract has fallen 6.6% this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.32 premium to WTI for the same month.