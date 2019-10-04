Gold has rallied this year as the Fed lowered interest rates, and bets are rising for another cut at the next policy meeting at the end of this month. September’s non-farm payrolls data will be closely parsed, as will separate remarks due from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The trade war, the U.S. House inquiry into impeaching President Donald Trump, and Brexit are among some of the uncertainties that are acting as a tailwind for the precious metal.

“The weak economic data in the U.S. invoked plenty of support for the precious metals sector,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in an note. “Investors continue to flood into the gold-backed ETFs, with holdings extending their streak of daily inflows.”

Spot gold rose as much as 0.3% to $1,509.39 an ounce and traded at $1,508.82 at 10:29 a.m. in Singapore, up 0.8% this week. Prices hit a six-year high of $1,557.11 on Sept. 4. Silver is also heading for a weekly gain, while platinum and palladium are down.