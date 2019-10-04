Business Maverick

Gold Extends Push Above $1,500 in Final Hours Before Jobs Data

By Bloomberg 4 October 2019
A worker lays out burnised 1000gram gold bars before they are stamped at the Perth MInt Refinery in Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Gold pushed higher into the $1,500s an ounce as investors ticked off the hours until the key monthly U.S. employment report, which may add to mounting signs of a slowdown and stoke expectations the Federal Reserve will be driven to reduce interest rates once again.

Bullion is heading for a weekly gain after a slew of data pointed to widening economic weakness, bolstering haven demand. America’s service industries joined manufacturing in taking a big step back last month, while in Europe, reports showed the economy stagnated at the end of the third quarter.
Gold has rallied this year as the Fed lowered interest rates, and bets are rising for another cut at the next policy meeting at the end of this month. September’s non-farm payrolls data will be closely parsed, as will separate remarks due from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The trade war, the U.S. House inquiry into impeaching President Donald Trump, and Brexit are among some of the uncertainties that are acting as a tailwind for the precious metal.

“The weak economic data in the U.S. invoked plenty of support for the precious metals sector,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in an note. “Investors continue to flood into the gold-backed ETFs, with holdings extending their streak of daily inflows.”

Read more:

Spot gold rose as much as 0.3% to $1,509.39 an ounce and traded at $1,508.82 at 10:29 a.m. in Singapore, up 0.8% this week. Prices hit a six-year high of $1,557.11 on Sept. 4. Silver is also heading for a weekly gain, while platinum and palladium are down.

