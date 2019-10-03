Business Maverick

Minister Mantashe says mining sector needs lower power prices

By Ed Stoddard 3 October 2019

Minerals and Engergy Minister Gwede Mantashe at a Sasol Shondoni colliery inauguration on July 5, 2018 near Secunda. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe)

The mining industry and its minister Gwede Mantahshe agree on one key thing: the need for lower power prices. Getting there, given the woeful state of Eskom's finances will not be easy.

South Africa’s mines and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and the industry have found common ground on the issue of power prices. Addressing the mining sector’s Joburg Indaba on Thursday, 3 October, Mantashe was emphatic about the need for lower power prices because South Africa was “exporting jobs to China” along with its manganese.

The context to those remarks is that setting up energy-intensive smelters here to refine minerals such as manganese is not a viable option in the face of power prices, which have been soaring over the past decade even as the financial fortunes of mismanaged and looted state-run power utility Eskom’s have declined. According to the Minerals Council South Africa, the main industry group, “nearly 50% of intermediary input costs are influenced by administered prices and provided by state-owned enterprises”.

The bulk of those administered costs would be power and the Minerals Council has warned of an acceleration in the pace of job losses if power prices maintain their steep climb.

Mantashe had a brief Q & A afterwards with journalists and when asked about what path was needed to get to lower power prices, he replied: “Three steps: one we talk to the coal producers, they make a commitment, we talk to the renewable producers, they make a commitment and then you talk to the regulator… The industry needs cheaper electricity for it to perform.”

Engagement with producers is clearly needed. But it is also hard to see what scenarios will unfold as these are private and often publicly-listed companies which answer to investors and need to make a profit. There has been talk in the past about “developmental prices” – selling commodities to domestic consumers at reduced or “mine-gate” prices to kick-start industrialisation – but that is not going to fly in the current environment.

So it will be interesting to see what such engagements will yield.

The minister was also clear that coal is going to continue to play a key role in the economy but he stressed that South Africa needed to make a transition to “clean coal”.

Coal is the biggest revenue earner in mining. We are going to have coal for the rest of our lives,” he said.

On a lighter note, Mantashe, a former trade unionist who answers to the former trade unionist in the Union Buildings, said: “President Ramaphosa employed me to be the shop steward of mining.”

That could be read in different ways, but it came across as a signal to conference attendees that he is there to fight their corner for them, much like a shop steward looks after the interests of their fellow union members.

That certainly seems to be the case on the crucial issue of power prices. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Godongwana’s U-turn on using prescribed assets to bail out SOEs

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Minister Mantashe says mining sector needs lower power prices

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

E*Trade Joins Rivals by Ending Commissions in Race to the Bottom

Bloomberg
13 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. diplomat at center of Trump-Ukraine affair to meet with House committee staff

Reuters 3 hours ago

South Africa

South Africa Seeks Coal Price Cuts to Avert Eskom Collapse

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Knifeman attacks officers at Paris police station

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Temperamental Trump blows his top over impeachment inquiry

Reuters 12 hours ago

Business Maverick

Actually, the Stock Market Has Barely Moved the Last Two Years Under Trump
Bloomberg 13 hours ago
4 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

Business Maverick

Goldman Says Billions Moved From Hong Kong to Singapore Amid Unrest

Bloomberg 13 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Thursday, October 3: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
13 hours ago
3 mins

Our Burning Planet

Ramaphosa’s $11bn climate fund, or, how the smart money could turn Mpumalanga into the envy of the world

Kevin Bloom
18 hours ago
14 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amcu’s Mathunjwa sees platinum wage deals on the horizon

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Promises, promises: ANC must make good on its talk of economic reform

Nazmeera Moola
19 hours ago
3 mins