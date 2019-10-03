An official with a French police union said one of the victims of the knife attack had died, though this was not immediately confirmed. Other reports said one of the victims was seriously wounded.
A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment on the attack, which took place in the heart of the French capital, near to Notre-Dame cathedral.
French Interior Christophe Castaner is on his way to the scene of the crime, according to BFM TV. The Parisian transport body said the metro station closest to the police headquarters was closed down for “security reasons”.
The area around the Paris police headquarters has been sealed off, according to BFM TV. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Christian Lowe and Alison Williams)
