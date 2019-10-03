Newsdeck

Knifeman attacks officers at Paris police station

By Reuters 3 October 2019

A man attacked police officers with a knife in the headquarters of the Paris police on Thursday and the attacker was killed, French media and sources close to the police said.

 

An official with a French police union said one of the victims of the knife attack had died, though this was not immediately confirmed. Other reports said one of the victims was seriously wounded.

A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment on the attack, which took place in the heart of the French capital, near to Notre-Dame cathedral.

French Interior Christophe Castaner is on his way to the scene of the crime, according to BFM TV. The Parisian transport body said the metro station closest to the police headquarters was closed down for “security reasons”.

The area around the Paris police headquarters has been sealed off, according to BFM TV. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Christian Lowe and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Our Burning Planet

Ramaphosa’s $11bn climate fund, or, how the smart money could turn Mpumalanga into the envy of the world

By Kevin Bloom

Analysis

Nathi Mthethwa’s defamation threats: Beware the foot-shooting legal gun

Marianne Thamm
46 mins ago
3 mins

Newsflash

Transnet fires senior procurement executive Edward Thomas on Gupta corruption allegations

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
3 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Temperamental Trump blows his top over impeachment inquiry

Reuters 9 hours ago

Business Maverick

U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Liverpool win seven-goal thriller after stunning Salzburg fightback

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bernie Sanders Halts Campaign Events After Experiencing Chest Pains

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

Business Maverick

Minister Mantashe says mining sector needs lower power prices
Ed Stoddard 12 mins ago
2 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

Analysis

ANC fiddlers on a burning roof as governing party repackages economic measures

Marianne Merten 17 hours ago
6 mins

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

Public Protector cannot substantiate Bathabile Dlamini complaint — but slams IPID’s McBride

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Promises, promises: ANC must make good on its talk of economic reform

Nazmeera Moola
16 hours ago
3 mins

VIOLENCE IN SCHOOLS

Commission for Gender Equality probes sexual violence in schools

Ayanda Mthethwa
2 hours ago
5 mins

EDITORIAL

We have a Game Changer — a decade of Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick
15 hours ago
5 mins