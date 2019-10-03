Business Maverick

Goldman Says Billions Moved From Hong Kong to Singapore Amid Unrest

By Bloomberg 3 October 2019
Caption
Protesters holding umbrellas march in an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 18 August 2019. According to the organiser's estimate, 1.7 million people took part at the Victoria Park rally, although according to the police the number was much lower. Hong Kong had another weekend of protests demanding the full withdrawal of a now-suspended extradition bill as well as the appointment of a judge-led independent inquiry into police use of force on protesters since June. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
epa07779743 Protesters holding umbrellas march in an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 18 August 2019. According to the organiser's estimate, 1.7 million people took part at the Victoria Park rally, although according to the police the number was much lower. Hong Kong had another weekend of protests demanding the full withdrawal of a now-suspended extradition bill as well as the appointment of a judge-led independent inquiry into police use of force on protesters since June. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The potential benefit to Singapore from the turmoil in Hong Kong: $4 billion.

That’s the upper end of an estimate from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. of the money investors have moved to Singapore amid escalating political protests in the former British colony. The New York-based bank estimated that there has been a maximum outflow of Hong Kong dollar deposits totaling $3 billion to $4 billion to Singapore, an alternative financial center for the region, as of August.

“We found modest net outflow from HKD deposits in Hong Kong and modest net inflow of FX deposits in Singapore,” analysts Gurpreet Singh Sahi and Yingqiang Guo wrote in a note to investors late Monday. “We believe the debate on Hong Kong outflow/liquidity will remain active and the data points for September (and beyond) critical in shaping the same.”

Read more: Hong Kong police groups urge curfews, other steps to halt unrest

Hong Kong dollar deposits declined by the most since May 2018 amid unrest

Local-currency deposits declined in August by the most in more than a year, though the chief of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank attributed that to a dearth of initial public offerings and said there’s been a slight increase in the first three weeks of September. That was before a further escalation in violence in the city, culminating in the shooting of a protester Tuesday.

