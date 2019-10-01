One person was killed and 10 injured in what appears to have been a sword attack at a vocational school in Finland.

Police opened fire on the attacker, who is believed to be among the injured. Two people sustained serious wounds, local police said on Twitter.

Itä-Suomen poliisi @PoliisiIS A violent attack in the facilities of Savo Vocational College by the shopping mall Hermanni in #Kuopio. Police has used a firearm and the suspect is in police custody. Facilities have been evacuated and police is inspecting the building. #police Sent via Twitter Web Client. View original tweet.

Regional newspaper Keskisuomalainen reported that a young man had used a sword to slit a woman’s throat before stabbing her in the stomach, citing eye witness accounts. The police haven’t confirmed the details.

Finland has a history of school attacks and police frequently respond to threats. In 2008, a gunman killed nine people after opening fire at a catering college in Kauhajoki, and in 2007 eight people died at Jokela High School in southern Finland. Gun laws have since been tightened.

In 2017, a young Moroccan man stabbed two people to death and wounded six others in a terrorist incident in Turku, on the southwest coast.

–With assistance from Hanna Hoikkala.

Bloomberg Follow Save More