BUSINESS MAVERICK

World first: An Amplats mine in Zimbabwe will pioneer ‘Responsible Mining’ audit

By Ed Stoddard 30 September 2019

Sun sets behind a shaft outside the mining town of Carletonville GregAmplats.jpeg

Amplats’ Unki platinum operation in Zimbabwe will be the first mine in the world to subject itself to an independent audit under a ‘Standard for Responsible Mining’ initiative. This is partly in response to demands by customers who want to make sure they are buying minerals or metals that are untainted by environmental and social concerns.

Environmental, social and governance issues (ESGs) are high on the corporate agenda these days, not least in the mining sector. In southern Africa, the industry relied for decades on a ruthless and racially exploitative model of cheap migrant labour and predatory capitalism that explains much of the union militancy that is seen today. (Indeed, union and other critics would claim that in many ways it still does — remember Marikana?)

So it is perhaps a welcome sign that a platinum mine in the region — the Unki operation in Zimbabwe run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) — will be the first to undergo an independent audit to see if it meets the “Standard for Responsible Mining.”

This standard — really a set of standards — has been developed by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a nonprofit group. Its leadership is drawn from NGOs, unions, mining communities, mining companies, and companies that purchase mined commodities. The standards have been more than a decade in the making and involved public consultations with various stakeholders.

According to the IRMA website, the standards are applied to areas such as legal compliance, community engagement, human rights, grievance mechanisms, and — an issue that has gained much prominence in recent years — “transparency in revenue payments from companies to governments”. This is crucial in a failing state such as Zimbabwe, which has a very poor ranking of 160 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s widely regarded Corruption Perceptions Index.

Other measurements include “emergency preparedness and response” (think of the several mining disasters of late), occupational and community health and safety, greenhouse gas emissions, water management and biodiversity protection.

We are pleased that Unki will be the first mine in the world to publicly commit to a third-party audit to determine its performance against IRMA’s Standard for Responsible Mining. As our customers and end consumers who rely on our metals and minerals rightly expect the highest standards of ethical production, we will be putting all our managed mines through such rigorous certification processes by 2025,” Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani was quoted as saying in a statement.

The initial phase involves an online self-assessment. In an emailed response to questions from Business Maverick, Amplats said this “allows a company to see how its practices perform against the Standard for Responsible Mining, which focuses on 26 areas”.

Following this, a third-party independent auditor is appointed to visit the site and confirm the results of the self-assessment. The certification process does not result in a pass or fail system; IRMA offers companies claims and credibility as they move along the path of continuous improvement.” Amplats also noted “growing customer interest” in such issues.

Unki hosted one of the first pilot audits under the initiative, so it is relatively well prepared for the process.

It will be interesting to see what the initial verdict is and what companies follow suit. It is easy to be glib about such initiatives and dismiss them as corporate greenwashing or whitewashing or what have you. But a diverse group of stakeholders — including many that are not driven by profit — are involved. It would be churlish not to note the progress that has been made on a range of social issues in the mining space in recent decades, even in this blighted region where the industry has been so tainted by its past links with colonialism and apartheid.

Let’s hope it heralds a mining sector that is profitable and at the same time more responsive to community and environmental needs, more transparent in its dealings with questionable governments and ultimately more equitable.

Resources in Africa do not always have to be a curse. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Stay or go, Moyo is set to rake in millions from Old Mutual

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

World first: An Amplats mine in Zimbabwe will pioneer ‘Responsible Mining’ audit

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Streamline SA agriculture policy to enable growth and job creation

Wandile Sihlobo
3 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Trump pressed Australian PM to help in probe of Mueller inquiry origins -NY Times

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lawyer Giuliani subpoenaed by U.S. House Democrats

Reuters 3 hours ago

Africa

Twin attacks hit EU military convoy in Somali capital and U.S. base in Baledogle

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

British PM Johnson denies groping allegations as party conference opens

Reuters 11 hours ago

SPOTLIGHT

Poor regulation of private healthcare sector slammed by landmark report
Amy Green for Spotlight 2 hours ago
3 mins

"Look for lessons about haunting when there are thousands of ghosts; when entire societies become haunted by terrible deeds that are systematically occurring and are simultaneously denied by every public organ of governance and communication." ~ Avery Gordon

SPOTLIGHT OP-ED

Why private sector reforms are essential to make NHI work

Marcus Low for Spotlight 2 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

From US-China trade wars to capital controls

Sharon Wood
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick Op-ed

WeWTF, Part Deux

Scott Galloway
13 hours ago
8 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday, With Rico

Rico
8 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Unemployment down, but wage growth stagnates

Sasha Planting
30 SEP
3 mins