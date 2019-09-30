Newsdeck

Trump pressed Australian PM to help in probe of Mueller inquiry origins -NY Times

By Reuters 30 September 2019
United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during a rally inside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA 15 August 2019. The Nation's first Presidential Primary will take place in New Hampshire in 180 days on 11 February 2020. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump urged Australia's prime minister during a recent phone call to help the U.S. attorney general in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials with knowledge of the call.

The White House restricted access to the call’s transcript to a small group of presidential aides, one of the officials said, according to the Times. It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

