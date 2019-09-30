The shares rose to as much as HK$27.60 in Hong Kong, up from the offering price of HK$27. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down as much as 0.7%.

The result provides an encouraging conclusion to what’s been a rocky IPO path for the Asia arm of the world’s biggest beer company. Budweiser Brewing originally expected to storm into Hong Kong as a $64 billion company, but the deal was shelved in July amid lackluster demand. It was a high-profile setback that highlighted the growing disconnect between companies’ lofty private valuations and investors’ expectations, with would-be buyers skeptical of even well-known brands.

AB InBev revived the offering after selling its Australian operations to Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. for about $11 billion. That roughly halved the size of the Asia-Pacific offering, giving investors a more focused stake in faster-growing parts of the regional business, with brands like Cass in South Korea and Harbin in China.

The gains in Budweiser’s trading debut may give some hope to a global IPO scene unsettled this year by volatile markets and geopolitical uncertainties. That’s particularly the case for Hong Kong, which is facing twin pressures from anti-government protests that show no sign of abating and a trade war between the U.S. and China.