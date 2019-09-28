France have lost their second player to injury at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

KUMAMOTO, Japan, Sept 28 (Reuters) – France prop Demba Bamba has been ruled out of the World Cup with a thigh muscle injury he sustained during training on Friday, the France Rugby Union (FFR) said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old tighthead prop made his World Cup debut coming off the bench against Argentina in their 23-21 victory last Saturday.

He was one of the three players promoted into the senior squad from their 2018 under-20 world champion side.

“Following a muscle injury in his right thigh contracted yesterday during training, Demba Bamba is ruled out for the continuation of the Rugby World Cup,” the FFR said on their Twitter feed late on Saturday.

“His replacement will be communicated by the management of the team of France by tomorrow night.”

He is the second France player to be ruled out of the tournament after centre Wesley Fofana was sent home last week, also with a thigh injury.

The three-times runners-up play the United States in their second Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Oita; Editing by Tony Lawrence)

