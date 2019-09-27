Business Maverick

China fails to make the cut for flagship bond index

By Bloomberg 27 September 2019
Caption
The new World Trade Uncertainty index shows increased uncertainty starting around the third quarter of 2018, coinciding with a heavily publicised series of tariff increases by the US and China. (Illustration: AdobeStock)

British-based index provider FTSE Russell has decided to rather exclude China's domestic debt instruments from its global bond benchmark. The index is a dominant player in this space, is bucking the trend f its competitors who have been adding the country's various asset classed to their related index products with zest

China will remain on the FTSE Russell’s watchlist, according to a statement Thursday that showed the firm demurred on including it in its flagship World Government Bond Index.The decision means China could be missing out on $6 billion to $7.5 billion of extra investment inflows a month, according to a previous estimate by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While still marginal players in the world’s second-biggest bond market, foreign investors have steadily boosted their holdings to record levels as China increased access and won inclusion in April to the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate bond index.

FTSE Russell didn’t cite specific reasons for leaving China off for now. It said China will remain on watch for a potential upgrade of its accessibility rating, “based on feedback from index users that the Chinese government bond market continues to make demonstrable progress toward meeting the criteria for the highest accessibility level.”

The company said that further updates will come “as appropriate after the interim review in March 2020.”

There was no immediate reaction in China’s yuan in offshore trading. It was steady at 7.1254 per dollar as of 7:45 a.m. in Tokyo.

Foreign holdings of China's bonds climb from a low base

While China has made it easier to buy its domestic securities, including through a Bond Connect with Hong Kong, some global fund managers have cited continuing concerns about limited hedging options. Chinese bonds, including its government securities, are also much less liquid than those of other markets — the banks that dominate the market tend to buy and hold the notes.

Even so, JPMorgan Chase & Co. earlier this month decided it will start a phased inclusion of Chinese sovereign debt into its emerging-market indexes from the end of February. Bloomberg Barclays also opted for a phased process. Bloomberg LP owns Bloomberg Barclays and Bloomberg News.

FTSE Russell also said that Malaysia remains on its watchlist for exclusion from the WGBI, stopping short of that move this time. Malaysia has announced a slew of measures to deepen its onshore markets. Analysts had estimated outflows could reach at least $5 billion if the nation was dropped.

Israel won inclusion to the WGBI, starting in April. There was a “strong consensus” among index users that the country “meets the thresholds of our highest accessibility level,” FTSE Russell said.

Chinese authorities earlier this month scrapped foreign investment limits in bonds and stocks, the latest step to open up the world’s second-largest bond market to overseas money.

Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Timothy Wee Lee Tan and Jason Lee estimated that inclusion into the WGBI and JPMorgan’s indexes could drive $130 billion into China’s bond market. Overseas investors owned 2 trillion yuan (about $280 billion) of onshore Chinese bonds — just over 2% of the amount outstanding but still the highest level yet — as of August, according to data from ChinaBond and the Shanghai Clearing House.

FTSE said in April it was considering upgrading China to its minimum rating for the market to be part of the WGBI. The rankings are part of a framework started in January “to bring greater transparency to managing country inclusion” for the firm’s fixed-income indexes.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zimbabwe rendition probe was part of ‘a hit’ on Hawks boss Anwa Dramat

By Greg Nicolson

MAVERICK CITIZEN PHOTO ESSAY

Keeping ‘Enough is Enough’ in focus

Staff Reporter
3 hours ago
1 min

MADAM & EVE

Please Hold, Your Call Is Important To Us

Stephen Francis & Rico
2 hours ago
1 min

Africa

Egypt Broadens Crackdown in Bid to Prevent a Repeat of Protests

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Caught in the act: a black hole rips apart an unfortunate star

Reuters 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Esports-UCI announces esports cycling world championships for 2020

Reuters 5 hours ago

South Africa

South African Court Blocks Biggest Bank Strike Since 1920

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

State of the oceans: southern African cyclones and droughts are just a taste of things to come
Leonie Joubert 2 hours ago
6 mins

Domino's Pizza developed the world's first pizza box but never patented it.

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

The Southern Ocean is in trouble, but it isn’t too late to do something about it

Isabelle Sindiswa Giddy 3 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Taking a proper gander at Chinese propaganda

Mike Wills
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sasbo’s bank strike PR coup: How will the union use it?

Sasha Planting
3 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

In the House of Death & Terminal Anguish

Peter Wilhelm
26 SEP
4 mins

BANK STRIFE

Labour Court foils potentially damaging banking sector strike

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
4 mins