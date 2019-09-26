Bhekisisa Podcast

What happens when ‘western medicine’ and traditional healers collide?

By Gavin Fisher en Danny Booysen 26 September 2019
Caption
(Photo: Delwyn Verasamy)

Medical doctors and traditional healers often struggle to trust each other. But in this rural KwaZulu-Natal community they learned how to work together. They shared their skills so well that, in the end, traditional healers were able to diagnose more patients with psychiatric disorders than specially-trained doctors. 

 

This podcast was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism


