What happens when ‘western medicine’ and traditional healers collide?
By Gavin Fisher en Danny Booysen• 26 September 2019
Caption
(Photo: Delwyn Verasamy)
Bhekisisa Podcast
Medical doctors and traditional healers often struggle to trust each other. But in this rural KwaZulu-Natal community they learned how to work together. They shared their skills so well that, in the end, traditional healers were able to diagnose more patients with psychiatric disorders than specially-trained doctors.
