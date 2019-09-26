Newsdeck

Uber to launch UK driver loyalty scheme amid licence battle

By Reuters 26 September 2019
An Uber app is seen on a mobile phone, in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 15 October 2015. Uber Technologies Inc. is an American international transportation company which develops, markets and operates the Uber mobile app, allowing consumers with smartphones to submit a trip request which is then routed to Uber drivers who use their own cars. To date the service is available in 58 countries and 300 cities worldwide. Uber drivers in Australia, an estimated 15,000 and rising, face increased scrutiny by the Australian Tax Office (ATO) which wants to make sure income tax and GST are paid by them. EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Uber will launch a loyalty programme for its British drivers offering free education courses, roadside assistance and discounted car maintenance, the taxi app said just two days after it received only a short new operating licence in London.

Regulator Transport for London (TfL), which previously stripped the Silicon Valley-based firm of its right to operate in 2017, gave Uber a two-month licence on Tuesday instead of the maximum possible five years. It also set new safety conditions.

Uber Pro, a tiered loyalty scheme designed to reward commitment from drivers, already operates in many countries but is now coming to Britain, where Uber has around 60,000 drivers, as part of a phased roll-out to be completed in January.

“We want to do more to help drivers and their families build towards their future,” said Uber’s General Manager for the UK and Ireland Melinda Roylett.

Rewards such as free courses, vehicle inspections, known as MOTs, 24/7 roadside assistance and discounted car maintenance are available depending on the tier a driver reaches and are dependent on factors including ratings and the number of trips.

Uber has made several changes to its business model over the last two years in an effort to assuage regulator concerns. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

