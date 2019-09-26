ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Koseff talks to Ferial Haffajee about the trials and triumphs of journalism in South Africa

By Investec 26 September 2019

Former Investec CEO, Stephen Koseff, talks to award-winning investigative journalist, Ferial Haffajee, about the media's role in exposing the Gupta Leaks, CR17 and state capture.

 

 

In the latest edition of Investec Focus Talks, Stephen Koseff talks with the Associate Editor of Daily Maverick and Fin24, Ferial Haffajee.

LISTEN: Stephen Koseff in conversation with Ferial Haffajee

 

 

The first female editor of a major newspaper in South Africa, Ferial has played an instrumental role in calling out state capture, defending press freedom and advancing gender equality.

Stephen and Ferial tackle subjects including the scourge of fake news, the relationship between the private sector and the media, and the role of both in the national debate on governance, policy and inclusive economic growth.

Listen to the podcast or read the full transcript here. BM

