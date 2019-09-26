In the latest edition of Investec Focus Talks, Stephen Koseff talks with the Associate Editor of Daily Maverick and Fin24, Ferial Haffajee.
LISTEN: Stephen Koseff in conversation with Ferial Haffajee
The first female editor of a major newspaper in South Africa, Ferial has played an instrumental role in calling out state capture, defending press freedom and advancing gender equality.
Stephen and Ferial tackle subjects including the scourge of fake news, the relationship between the private sector and the media, and the role of both in the national debate on governance, policy and inclusive economic growth.
Listen to the podcast or read the full transcript here. BM
