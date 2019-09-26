Newsdeck

Former French President Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

By Al Jazeera 26 September 2019

Former French President Jacques Chirac, who led France from 1995 to 2007, has died at the age of 86, his family and Agence France Presse news agency reported on Thursday.

Energetic, engaging and passionate for power, Chirac has been at the centre of French politics for nearly half a century and has had dealings with every world leader since Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Soviet Union.

Chirac was twice president, twice prime minister and spent 18 years as mayor of Paris.

During his 12 years as president, Chirac ended compulsory military service, stood firm against the increasingly popular far right and was the first president to acknowledge that France’s Vichy regime had assisted the Nazis in World War II.

Despite many ups and downs, he has remained a popular figure with a solid base of affection.

A poll once said he was the politician most French people would like to have dinner with.

He also played an important role in ending the civil war in Yugoslavia in the 1990s and won widespread popularity in the Arab world for the way he stood up to George Bush, the US president, over the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

His career was marked by policy changes, which won him the nickname the ‘Chameleon Bonaparte’ or ‘La Girouette’ (The weathervane).

At one point, he fiercely opposed the EU, then supported it; he used to champion US-style free-market economics, then promoted protectionism.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO ANALYSIS

Prasa’s fake ‘Dr’ Mthimkhulu doctored his own CV and raked in millions

By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

ANALYSIS

Navigating your way in a world filled with untruths

Marianne Thamm
4 hours ago
18 mins

ZAPIRO

Slow Mo

Zapiro
15 hours ago

South Africa

South African Court Blocks Biggest Bank Strike Since 1920

Bloomberg 8 mins ago

Newsdeck

Former French President Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

Al Jazeera 10 mins ago

South Africa

Cops and alleged Rolex robbers in Midrand shootout

News24 17 mins ago

Newsdeck

UK sees disease outbreak risk as child vaccination rates drop

Reuters 22 mins ago

OP-ED

In the House of Death & Terminal Anguish
Peter Wilhelm 14 hours ago
4 mins

Penguins push other penguins into the water to check if it is free of predators.

MAVERICK CITIZEN: OPEN LETTER

Working together to address xenophobic violence in South Africa

Jean Pierre Misago, Loren Landau and Silindile Mlilo 1 hour ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Build unity to defend democracy and advance an emancipatory future

Raymond Suttner
49 mins ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

5,270 jobs on chopping block as Sibanye restructures Marikana

Ed Stoddard
15 hours ago
2 mins

PODCAST

Five things you didn’t learn about STIs in sex-ed

Sam Beckbessinger
4 hours ago
4 mins

Bhekisisa Podcast

What happens when ‘western medicine’ and traditional healers collide?

Gavin Fisher en Danny Booysen
4 hours ago
1 min