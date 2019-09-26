One member of the so-called "Rolex Gang" was shot and injured and three others arrested after a dramatic shootout with police on Wednesday afternoon.

The shootout, which happened at the Allandale Road offramp in Midrand, was captured on camera.

Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that the gang had earlier stolen a Rolex watch in Kramerville, Sandton.

Police spotted a vehicle that matched the descriptions of the gang’s, after they robbed a woman in Rivonia at about 15:00.

“Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspects sped off and started shooting at the police,” Makhubele said.

“Police returned fire, while calling for backup.”

Members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and Flying Squad cornered the suspects at the Allandale Road offramp, where one suspect was shot and three others arrested, Makhubele said. The injured suspect was taken to hospital.

An unlicensed firearm was also recovered. The suspects were driving a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was impounded for further investigation.

Makhubele said police would determine whether the vehicle had been used in other crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

