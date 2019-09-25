Newsdeck

PGA’s Hong Kong Golf Tournament Is Latest Casualty of Protests

By Bloomberg 25 September 2019
Caption
epaselect PGA golfer Patrick Reed of the US celebrates a birdie on the 14th green during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. Reed will go on to win the tournament. The tournament, which is the first event of the PGA TourÕs FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be held from 08 August to 11 August. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN
epaselect epa07769078 PGA golfer Patrick Reed of the US celebrates a birdie on the 14th green during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. Reed will go on to win the tournament. The tournament, which is the first event of the PGA TourÕs FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be held from 08 August to 11 August. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

A golf tournament scheduled for next month in Hong Kong was the latest casualty of the city’s long summer of political unrest, joining scrapped events from an annual fireworks display to a Matilda musical and a college fair.

PGA Tour Series – China canceled the Clearwater Bay Open to be held Oct. 17-20 due to “safety concerns,” according to a statement on the organizer’s website. The series season will conclude in Macau, it said.

“We have analyzed this situation from every angle, and as a group we determined that canceling the 2019 Clearwater Bay Open is the best decision,” PGA Tour Series – China’s Executive Director Greg Carlson said in the statement.

Here’s How Hong Kong’s Unrest Is Hitting the Economy: Tracker

Demonstrators Stage Sit In At Hong Kong’s New Town Plaza Shopping Mall
Demonstrators gather inside the New Town Plaza shopping mall, ini Shatin on Sept. 22. Photographer: Kyle Lam/Bloomberg
The historic, months-long pro-democracy demonstrations — violent sometimes — have taken a toll on the territory’s economy with business sentiment among small and medium enterprises tumbling to a record low and tourist arrivals plunging 40% in August. The continuing unrest is likely to inflict more pain in the coming months, the peak season for Hong Kong’s trade shows that typically attract thousands of visitors.

Among the nixed events in the city are Matilda, the musical that was scheduled to run for a month, a tennis tournament, and a November tattoo convention. Organizers of the Ivy Fair, backed by the alumni clubs of the U.S. Ivy League schools plus the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, canceled the event for prospective students this week.

Citing safety concerns, the Hong Kong government said last week that it won’t hold its annual fireworks display to mark this year’s Oct. 1 National Day, the politically sensitive 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China

During the rallies that have mostly been held on weekends, activists have lobbed petrol bombs and vandalized subway stations, while police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

To contact the reporter on this story:
Bruce Einhorn in Hong Kong at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Sam Nagarajan at [email protected]
Bruce Einhorn

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

JSC, Inc: Time to think harder about who gets to choose our judges

By Rebecca Davis

Business Maverick

Moyo to go after Old Mutual directors in their personal capacity

Ray Mahlaka
13 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

‘No Drama’ Ramaphosa is missing his opportunities to be presidential

Judith February
12 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

PGA’s Hong Kong Golf Tournament Is Latest Casualty of Protests

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s remarks announcing Trump impeachment inquiry

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Biden to back impeachment if Trump does not cooperate with U.S. Congress

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

You have the right to be forgotten by Google – but only in Europe

Reuters 15 hours ago

HERITAGE DAY 2019

Ramaphosa: No SA tradition promotes xenophobia or gender violence
Greg Nicolson 18 hours ago
4 mins

Mooning is considered a form of free speech in the United States.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Open Letter: Call for a UN treaty to end fossil fuels

Vishwas Satgar 11 hours ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury pulls rabbit out of hat with $5bn sale of two international bonds

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
2 mins

SAPS

The curious case of Major-General Jeremy Vearey’s missing qualifications

Marianne Thamm
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The economic power of good news

Sharon Wood
11 hours ago
4 mins

SCENARIOS

No Brexit or ‘loophole’ Brexit: What happens next in the UK?

Reuters
11 hours ago
4 mins