Oil Declines as U.S. Stockpiles Expand While Trump Lashes China

By Bloomberg 25 September 2019
Caption
A gas meter gauge stands at the oil and gas field processing and drilling site operated by Ukrnafta PJSC in Boryslav, Lviv region, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Ukrnafta co-owner, Naftogaz JSC, the largest gas supplier in the country of 42 million people, is seeking funds to accelerate gas purchases ahead of the heating season and a potential disruption of gas transit by Russias Gazprom PJSC from the start of 2020. Photographer: Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg

Oil extended losses as industry data indicated U.S. crude inventories expanded and as President Donald Trump took a hardline stance on China during a United Nations speech.

Futures lost as much as 1.1% in New York after dropping 2.3% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported a 1.38 million-barrel increase last week, according to people familiar with the data. Trump reiterated complaints about China’s trade practices and accused OPEC producer Iran of “menacing behavior” during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Oil declines as bearish headwinds emerge

Oil is still heading for the biggest monthly gain since June after the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, which global powers blamed on Iran. While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signaled conditional talks with the U.S. are still possible, the likelihood of direct negotiations at the UN appeared to be slipping away as key European leaders prepare to leave New York.

“It seems that crude will probably hold above $55 a barrel for now,” said Hong Sungki, a commodities trader at NH Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. After the attacks on Saudi Arabia, “trading oil and predicting its direction has become extremely hard,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery dropped 43 cents, or 0.8%, to $56.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:55 a.m. Singapore time. The contract lost $1.35 to $57.29 on Tuesday, the lowest since Sept. 13.

Brent for November settlement slipped 54 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.56 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract settled at $63.10 on Tuesday, down 2.6%. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.70 premium to WTI.

