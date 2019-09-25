Oil is still heading for the biggest monthly gain since June after the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, which global powers blamed on Iran. While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signaled conditional talks with the U.S. are still possible, the likelihood of direct negotiations at the UN appeared to be slipping away as key European leaders prepare to leave New York.

“It seems that crude will probably hold above $55 a barrel for now,” said Hong Sungki, a commodities trader at NH Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. After the attacks on Saudi Arabia, “trading oil and predicting its direction has become extremely hard,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery dropped 43 cents, or 0.8%, to $56.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:55 a.m. Singapore time. The contract lost $1.35 to $57.29 on Tuesday, the lowest since Sept. 13.

Brent for November settlement slipped 54 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.56 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract settled at $63.10 on Tuesday, down 2.6%. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.70 premium to WTI.