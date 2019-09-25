Bitcoin was flat at $8,570.96 as of 7:44 a.m. in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

As often is the case with digital assets, multiple reasons are being cited by traders for the decline, from the lackluster introduction of one-day Bitcoin deliverable futures Monday to a general risk-off atmosphere with U.S. equity markets taking a downturn Tuesday afternoon.

“Price action is being driven by short-term technical analysis right now, as every low price that Bitcoin has bounced off of, and every high price that has been reached has proven to be resistance,” Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca, a Los Angeles-based asset manager that invests in cryptocurrencies, said in an email. “Because crypto is still dominated by short-term focused traders, these telegraphed narratives often become self fulfilling prophecies.”

Bitcoin’s slide came even with Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s introduction of future contracts that settle in the digital currency for the first time by a U.S. federally regulated exchange. ICE’s Bakkt venture issued 113 one-day contracts Tuesday.

“There was certainly some let down from Bakkt’s ‘disappointing’ start, but those expectations were unrealistic,” Dorman said. “It’s far better for Bakkt to start slow, on board customers, and show growth over time than to come out guns blazing and then fall flat 2 months later.”

The move also meant Bitcoin closed below its 100-day moving average for the first time since March. Through April, May and June, the coin went nearly parabolic with an upward run that took it as high as $13,852. It had been hovering around the $10,000 level in recent weeks.

Galaxy Digital noted in a trading update Tuesday that levered long speculators “were caught offsides” by the day’s sharp move.

“BTC/USD open interest on major levered exchanges hovered around $1 billion before the sell-off,” the Galaxy note said. “Roughly $500 million of those positions were liquidated in the selloff, with $250 million adding new positions.”