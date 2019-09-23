Newsdeck

UK’s top court to rule on Tuesday on Johnson’s parliament suspension

By Reuters 23 September 2019

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's top court will rule on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, a judgment that could lead to the recall of the legislature and give lawmakers more chance to obstruct his Brexit plans.

Johnson advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue, or suspend, parliament on Aug. 28, a move his opponents said was made to stymie challenges to his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal.

Johnson says the aim of the suspension – from Sept. 10 until Oct. 14 – was to allow him to bring in a new legislative agenda.

The Supreme Court said its 11 justices would hand down their judgment at 10.30 a.m. (0930 GMT) on Tuesday.

During three days of hearings last week, the Supreme Court was told by lawyers for anti-Brexit campaigners and opposition lawmakers that the five-week shutdown was the longest in 50 years.

Under Britain’s unwritten constitution, the power to suspend or dissolve parliament formally remains with the monarch, a politically impartial figure who acts in accordance with the advice of the prime minister.

The Supreme Court will have to decide if the issue is one that judges should even be involved in or if it was simply a political issue.

The High Court of England and Wales ruled earlier this month that the issue was indeed not “justiciable” but Scotland’s top court concluded Johnson had acted illegally and that the prorogation should be declared null and void.

If the top court agrees the suspension was illegal, it could say that Johnson should recall parliament or that as the prorogation was unlawful, the legislature could simply be reconvened by its speakers.

“As we have heard, it is not a simple question and we will now consider carefully all the arguments that have been presented to us,” Brenda Hale, the court’s president, said at the end of the hearings on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by David Milliken and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SHINING LIGHT

Sam Sole & Stefaans Brummer took on the surveillance state, and won

By Ferial Haffajee

Winde's Crime Plan

‘If I don’t get this right, my head must roll’ – Winde on his newly-unveiled crime prevention plan

An Wentzel
6 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

To fix governance at Old Mutual, Trevor Manuel should follow Moyo out the door

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
22 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

UK’s top court to rule on Tuesday on Johnson’s parliament suspension

Reuters 6 hours ago

Africa

Kenya school collapse: Seven dead, scores wounded in Nairobi

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Thomas Cook Collapse Leaves Thousands Stuck as Rescue Fails

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Man City will score 10 goals in a match soon – Watford’s Foster

Reuters 10 hours ago

Health-e

Does SA know what the NHI is?
Health-e News 6 hours ago
6 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

Business Maverick

Moholi’s abrupt exit from Old Mutual board points to divisions over Moyo battle

Ray Mahlaka 22 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Grand Parade averts a shipwreck

Sasha Planting
16 hours ago
5 mins

GroundUp

The village where women can’t afford to report rape

GroundUp
8 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Rugby World Cup

Zapiro
12 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Joseph Mathunjwa, evoking God and Hitler, remains at Amcu helm as platinum wage talks rumble on

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
3 mins