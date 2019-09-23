Newsdeck

Man City will score 10 goals in a match soon – Watford’s Foster

By Reuters 23 September 2019

Manchester put on a ruthless performance to dispatch Watford 8-0. The keeper at the receiving end of that barrage, Ben Foster says City can do even better in future.

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says Manchester City are in such rampaging form that it will not be long before Pep Guardiola’s side pump in 10 goals against a team in the same match.

Foster was on the receiving end of City’s record top-flight scoreline at the Etihad Stadium, as the hosts racked up an 8-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Beaten five times after just 18 minutes, Foster feared the worse was yet to come as City looked to rebound from a shock defeat by Norwich City in their previous league match.

“To get in at 5-0 at half-time I was over the moon,” Foster told British media. “As a goalie, coming here in the first place it’s almost an achievement to keep it at one or two goals. At times, if they’re on it, they are incredible.

“They will do it to somebody, there will be a nine or 10 out there soon,” Foster said.

“They were scary at times. It was just relentless. You could see them opening us up and the chances developing in front of your eyes. It was absolutely no fun. In all honesty, it could have been double digits.”

Guardiola’s City have now scored 24 goals in six league matches this season, seven more than leaders Liverpool and 20 more than basement side Watford. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SHINING LIGHT

Sam Sole & Stefaans Brummer took on the surveillance state, and won

By Ferial Haffajee

Business Maverick

Moholi’s abrupt exit from Old Mutual board points to divisions over Moyo battle

Ray Mahlaka
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

To fix governance at Old Mutual, Trevor Manuel should follow Moyo out the door

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
16 hours ago
6 mins

Africa

Kenya school collapse: Seven dead, scores wounded in Nairobi

News24 31 mins ago

Newsdeck

Thomas Cook Collapse Leaves Thousands Stuck as Rescue Fails

Bloomberg 43 mins ago

Newsdeck

Man City will score 10 goals in a match soon – Watford’s Foster

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Injured Watson out of World Cup, Bradbury joins Scotland squad

Reuters 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Grand Parade averts a shipwreck
Sasha Planting 9 hours ago
5 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

GroundUp

The village where women can’t afford to report rape

GroundUp 2 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Rugby World Cup

Zapiro
6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Joseph Mathunjwa, evoking God and Hitler, remains at Amcu helm as platinum wage talks rumble on

Ed Stoddard
15 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN PHOTO ESSAY

SHUNTED: The story of a railway junction

Eric Miller
15 hours ago
1 min

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Young African: Afrophobia is neither our heritage nor our future

Danai Pachedu
15 hours ago
6 mins