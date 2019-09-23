Africa

Kenya school collapse: Seven dead, scores wounded in Nairobi

By News24 23 September 2019

At least seven students have been killed and scores wounded after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

The incident at the two-storey

Precious Talent Top School took place a few minutes after 7am local time on Monday.

“So far, we can confirm seven students have died and 57 injured,”

Peter Abwao, public relations and communications manager at Kenya Red Cross, told Al Jazeera.

Red Cross Kenya said rescue efforts were ongoing amid reports that dozens were trapped in the collapsed building.

There were students in the upper classes of the building when it collapsed,” Abwao said. “We are still searching to make sure all students have been rescued.”

Abwao said that according to its officials, the school has some 800 pupils aged below 14.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna confirmed the death toll saying authorities are now making sure the injured get medical treatment.

More soon…

