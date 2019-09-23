The incident at the two-storey
Precious Talent Top School took place a few minutes after 7am local time on Monday.
“So far, we can confirm seven students have died and 57 injured,”
Peter Abwao, public relations and communications manager at Kenya Red Cross, told Al Jazeera.
Red Cross Kenya said rescue efforts were ongoing amid reports that dozens were trapped in the collapsed building.
”
There were students in the upper classes of the building when it collapsed,” Abwao said. “We are still searching to make sure all students have been rescued.”
Abwao said that according to its officials, the school has some 800 pupils aged below 14.
Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna confirmed the death toll saying authorities are now making sure the injured get medical treatment.
More soon…
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.