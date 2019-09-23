Scotland lost twinkle-toed Hamish Watson for the remainder of the World Cup.

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Scotland’s poor start to the Rugby World Cup received another blow on Monday when it was confirmed that injured loose-forward Hamish Watson would play no further part in the tournament, with Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury called up as a replacement.

Watson injured his knee in Sunday’s disappointing 27-3 Pool A loss to Ireland in Yokohama and went off on a stretcher just before halftime, to be replaced in the game by Fraser Brown.

“While there is a high probability of picking up injuries during a World Cup, it’s always disappointing to see someone having to head home,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said.

“We feel for Hamish who had worked so hard for this opportunity and wish him well in his recovery.”

Bradbury, 24, has eight test caps, the last of which came in the 36-9 warm-up victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Sept. 6.

The loss of Watson is another disappointment for Townsend, whose side now face a potentially crucial clash with hosts Japan on Oct. 13 that could decide the second quarter-final place from the group. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

