Newsdeck

Young guns spark France but experience saves the day

By Reuters 21 September 2019

France's young guns did just enough to pip Argentina;s young guns to maximum points in the teams' opening World Cup game.

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) – France’s young guns gave ‘Les Bleus’ a robust first-half lead in their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday but, when the going got tough, it was a cool-headed experience that saved the day.

The French, sparked by the likes of 20-year-old Romain Ntamack at flyhalf, 22-year-olds Damian Penaud on the wing and Antoine Dupont at scrumhalf, had pushed the scoreline to 20-3 at the break and the match looked safely in their hands.

But after the Pumas staged a furious fightback to take a 21-20 lead, late French replacement Camille Lopez coolly sent a drop-kick just over the crossbar to seal the match and save French blushes.

“We know that every game of a Rugby World Cup is tough. We had the experience to finish the game and they did really, really well,” Ntamack said of the team’s substitutions.

“It was a really, really tough game. We knew we’d face a really strong Argentina team and after a stressful game we’re happy to have won here.”

The French went into their Pool C opening match against the Pumas knowing the loser would likely have to beat group favourites England to have a chance at advancing to the quarter-finals.

But head coach Jacques Brunel opted to start Ntamack, with just eight caps to his name, over the 30-year-old Lopez. Ntamack remained on the pitch and switched to centre when Lopez came in as flyhalf, showing Brunel’s faith in the young Toulouse player.

Ntamack, whose father Emile was part of the French side that reached the World Cup final in 1999, made an instant impact with two conversions and two penalties in the first half, though he missed a late penalty that would have given his side more breathing room.

Of the 10 tier-one nations in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, France have the youngest squad, followed by Argentina, suggesting the future is bright for both sides, regardless of how the rest of Japan 2019 plays out. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Declassified UK

British government continues to aid repression in human rights-abusing countries, new data shows

By Mark Curtis and Matt Kennard

#RWC2019

All Blacks draw first blood in an eye-wateringly intense match

RWC Correspondent
3 hours ago
4 mins

Our Burning Planet

When millions march: Climate protests in pictures

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
1 min

Africa

Nigeria to Give All of Its 200 Million People Identity Numbers

Bloomberg 20 SEP

South Africa

Apartheid flag: AfriForum denied leave to appeal hate speech ruling

News24 20 SEP

Newsdeck

‘Multiple’ people shot on streets of Washington, D.C. – local media

Reuters 20 SEP

Newsdeck

Hong Kong Police ‘Tortured’ and Beat Protesters, Amnesty Says

Bloomberg 20 SEP

DAYS OF ZONDO

Roelofse: 2,825 days of stalling on Mdluli papers
Erin Bates 24 hours ago
6 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

amabhungane

Tender Comrades, Part One: Trailing the Juju tractor

Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brummer 19 SEP
11 mins

Post-Xenophobia

Naledi Pandor lays blame across the African political spectrum

Carien Du Plessis
20 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 21 September 2019

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
1 min

RWC2019

Australia weather Fijian storm to win Rugby World Cup opener

Reuters
7 hours ago
3 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching

Karabo Mafolo
19 hours ago
2 mins