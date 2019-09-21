Newsdeck

Not perfect but job done, now for Wales says Australia coach Cheika

By Reuters 21 September 2019

The Wallabies registered a bonus-point victory to kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign.

SAPPORO, Japan, Sept 21 (Reuters) – A come-from-behind 39-21 victory over a fast-starting Fiji was far from perfect but it gave Australia a bonus point and something to build on as they head into a potential pool-winning clash with Wales next week, said coach Michael Cheika.

The Wallabies were 21-12 down early in the second half of their Pool D opener at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday and seemingly unable to switch gears against a fired-up Fijian side.

The introduction of replacement scrumhalf Will Genia, however, changed the momentum and allowed the Wallabies forwards to seize control of the game with two quick tries to hooker Tolu Latu putting it beyond Fiji’s reach.

“We’re not looking for perfection,” Cheika told reporters. “It never happens in this game. We got tested.

“I think they got us a bit on the hop early on. They came out with some real aggression and we didn’t get into our rhythm or flow.

“Once we got back to basics it was a good contest.”

Cheika added that he felt the match under the roof in Sapporo had been eerily similar to their 2015 World Cup opener in Cardiff, when they also played Fiji.

“Maybe the score wasn’t the same but the momentum was pretty similar,” he said. “We were prepared for a strong contest and knowing that we would try and get ahead in the last 20 minutes. We know how good the Fijians are.”

Cheika acknowledged his side had struggled early in the second half to stop the Fijian’s momentum, especially after a Waisea Nayacalevu try gave the Pacific islanders a nine-point advantage and threatening a boilover.

“No-one intends to go behind and play loose,” he said.

“It’s just the nature of the game. There are two teams on the field and they came at us.

“You have to always respect your opponent and … try and impose yourself on them.

“They imposed themselves on us.”

The Wallabies ended up scoring six tries and earned a bonus point from the victory, which could be important in determining the outcome of the winners of the pool.

The two-time World Cup winners face Six Nations champions Wales in Tokyo on Sept. 29, with the match now likely to determine the outcome of Pool D.

The winner of the pool will probably avoid England, who are expected to win Pool C, in the quarter-finals.

“A good start,” Cheika said of the ramifications for the pool phase of the tournament.

“Pretty sure we were able to get a bonus point as well and I think that’s pretty positive in terms of the context of the next game.”

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Declassified UK

British government continues to aid repression in human rights-abusing countries, new data shows

By Mark Curtis and Matt Kennard

#RWC2019

All Blacks draw first blood in an eye-wateringly intense match

RWC Correspondent
3 hours ago
4 mins

Our Burning Planet

When millions march: Climate protests in pictures

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
1 min

Africa

Nigeria to Give All of Its 200 Million People Identity Numbers

Bloomberg 20 SEP

South Africa

Apartheid flag: AfriForum denied leave to appeal hate speech ruling

News24 20 SEP

Newsdeck

‘Multiple’ people shot on streets of Washington, D.C. – local media

Reuters 20 SEP

Newsdeck

Hong Kong Police ‘Tortured’ and Beat Protesters, Amnesty Says

Bloomberg 20 SEP

DAYS OF ZONDO

Roelofse: 2,825 days of stalling on Mdluli papers
Erin Bates 24 hours ago
6 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

amabhungane

Tender Comrades, Part One: Trailing the Juju tractor

Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brummer 19 SEP
11 mins

Post-Xenophobia

Naledi Pandor lays blame across the African political spectrum

Carien Du Plessis
20 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 21 September 2019

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
1 min

RWC2019

Australia weather Fijian storm to win Rugby World Cup opener

Reuters
7 hours ago
3 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching

Karabo Mafolo
19 hours ago
2 mins