Newsdeck

‘Multiple’ people shot on streets of Washington, D.C. – local media

By Reuters 20 September 2019

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Thursday night and at least several people were shot, local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately reach police to confirm the reports.

Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a “massive” police response at the intersection of 14th and Columbia streets north of the city’s downtown.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amabhungane

Tender Comrades, Part One: Trailing the Juju tractor

By Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brummer

Declassified UK

British government continues to aid repression in human rights-abusing countries, new data shows

Mark Curtis and Matt Kennard
4 hours ago
10 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Pick your protest: SA climate action kicks into global gear

Kevin Bloom
5 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

‘Multiple’ people shot on streets of Washington, D.C. – local media

Reuters 1 min ago

Newsdeck

Hong Kong Police ‘Tortured’ and Beat Protesters, Amnesty Says

Bloomberg 8 mins ago

Newsdeck

Millions of young people, led by Sweden’s Thunberg, to strike for climate action

Reuters 5 hours ago

Africa

Nigerian army says NGO aided terrorists, forces it to close office

Reuters 5 hours ago

Days of Zondo

Law enforcement’s leaky cauldron of crime intelligence subterfuge, Mdluli/Ntlemeza edition
Erin Bates 4 hours ago
6 mins

All tortoises are actually turtles. Some turtles however are not tortoises.

ANALYSIS

Enough of the narrow world: Ramaphosa must bestride the South African stage

Sam Mkokeli 4 hours ago
6 mins

MADAM & EVE

Hlaudi: Still Crazy After All These Years

Stephen Francis & Rico
5 hours ago
1 min

Bhekisisa

US hijacks the world’s first UN declaration on universal healthcare

Joan van Dyk for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
4 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Municipal meltdowns: Bold plan to shift delivery to district level

David Mabuza
4 hours ago
4 mins

Our Burning Planet: Analysis

Ecofeminism unleashed, or, How wrong the hawks are to view the vulnerable as meek

Tiara Walters
4 hours ago
12 mins