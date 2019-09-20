Photographer and activist Gideon Mendel has for the past 11 years turned up at flood zones around the world, from Pakistan to Brazil, Haiti to Australia, Thailand to Nigeria, the United States and France. What has emerged is a body of work titled ‘Drowning World’, made up of narrative threads in Submerged Portraits, Floodlines and Watermark.

Gideon Mendel’s images exert power through unflinching confrontation, and eerie stillness and quiet. It comes from Mendel’s practised precision and deliberate composition in ordering horror and beauty in these waterscapes where the natural order of things has been inverted.

