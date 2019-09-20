PHOTO ESSAY

Drowning World

By Gideon Mendel 20 September 2019
Caption
Drowning World (Photo supplied)

Photographer and activist Gideon Mendel has for the past 11 years turned up at flood zones around the world, from Pakistan to Brazil, Haiti to Australia, Thailand to Nigeria, the United States and France. What has emerged is a body of work titled ‘Drowning World’, made up of narrative threads in Submerged Portraits, Floodlines and Watermark.

Gideon Mendel’s images exert power through unflinching confrontation, and eerie stillness and quiet. It comes from Mendel’s practised precision and deliberate composition in ordering horror and beauty in these waterscapes where the natural order of things has been inverted.

Maverick Citizen is publishing some of Mendel’s images on the day of the Global Strike. Read his interview with Ufrieda Ho here. MC

The Watermark series started when Mendel salvaged a waterlogged photo album in a flood zone. His work made up from these collected images are exhibited around the world including pictured above in Kyoto in April 2018. (Photo supplied)
Mendel’s work is increasingly being used in different forms of protest against climate change inertia. At the Landskrona Festival, portraits from his Drowning World series are displayed in water, bringing home the stark reality of our burning planet. Pictured is Anchalee Koyama that Gideon Mendel photographed in the Taweewattana District in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2011. (Photo supplied)
Climate change realities are made real to a visitor to the Landskrona Festival in Sweden in September 2018. Seen here is Mendel’s portrait of JB Singh in Kashmir photographed in floods in October 2014. (Photo supplied)
A man visiting Mendel’s exhibition at WAM (Wits Arts Museum) in Johannesburg in 2017. (Photo supplied)
Above and below: Mendel’s Floodlines series shows the surreal inversion of the reality of everyday life as floods change lives forever. (Photos supplied)

The intersection of art and activism has always been how Mendel has approached his photography. His ongoing work showing the impact of floods were part of an exhibition and awareness campaign against climate change when COP21 Climate Change Conference was held in Paris is December 2015. (Photo: supplied)
Everyday objects altered forever by the floods become both horror and beauty through Mendel’s lens. They’re the pleasing patterns and symmetry, also the testament to the destruction of floods as extreme weather conditions become the norm. (Photo: Gideon Mendel)
(Photo: Gideon Mendel)
Homes and lives all over the world are becoming casualties to climate change. Above is the eerie reflection of a front door to a home in Somerset in the United Kingdom, photographed in September 2017. Below is a home underwater in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, France, photographed in February 2018. (Photo: Gideon Mendel)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NHI PULSE

The NHI and fixing emergency medical services

By Sasha Stevenson and Marcus Low for Spotlight

GLOBAL STRIKE COUNTDOWN

SA to join the rest of the world in striking for a future

Ahmed Mokgopo and Sarah Farrell
24 hours ago
3 mins

NHI Pulse

NHI, as it stands, will leave many without cover

Tlamelo M Mothudi
24 hours ago
5 mins

BHEKISISA

The magistrate’s tail: How therapy dogs help child rape victims get justice

Joan van Dyk for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
23 hours ago
10 mins

ESIDIMENI SAGA

Life Esidimeni case goes back to court
Staff Reporter 19 SEP
3 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Pastor Evan Mawarire: ‘Never, ever lose your voice – it is the most important resource you have’

Mark Heywood and Nomatter Ndebele 18 SEP
25 mins

Gender-based violence

‘The abuse of women is bad,’ Bheki Cele tells committee

Tessa Knight
23 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Zimbabwe activists under siege

Carien Du Plessis
18 SEP
5 mins

OP-ED

Tanzania’s president ploughs through civil society with latest crackdown

Daily Maverick Correspondent
18 SEP
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET - GLOBAL STRIKE COUNTDOWN

Living in the End Times: Four days for the Earth

Claire Martens
18 SEP
8 mins