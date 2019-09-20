South Africa

Apartheid flag: AfriForum denied leave to appeal hate speech ruling

By News24 20 September 2019

AfriForum was on Friday denied leave to appeal Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo's ruling that the gratuitous display of the apartheid-era flag amounts to hate speech.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took the case to court, asking that the gratuitous display of the flag be stopped.

The application seeking leave to appeal was heard in the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Advocate Mark Oppenheimer, appearing for AfriForum, argued that there was a reasonable prospect of success that a different court will come to a different decision, based on a number of reasons, including the right to privacy.

He added the fact that the ruling was binding on all South Africans meant there was a compelling reason why the matter should be heard by a different court.

Advocate Ben Winks, for NMF, argued they did not believe that there was any reason another court would come to a different decision, but said leave to appeal should be granted if there were “compelling reasons”.

One of the compelling reasons held was that the finding was not necessarily binding in provinces other than Gauteng, where the ruling was made. A declaratory order in terms of what constituted hate speech was needed, it was argued.

Mojapelo did not agree with either party, saying an order made by the court applied nationally.

The NMF agreed with the judge, saying it had been persuaded by Mojapelo’s reasoning.

It argued, however, that the case was of national importance and should go on appeal.

The SAHRC’s representative, advocate Itumeleng Phalane, said she would oppose the application for leave to appeal the court’s decision.

More to follow.

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen Global Strike

Make today, September 20th 2019, a day that saves the world

By Mark Heywood and Gideon Mendel (Photo)

Declassified UK

British government continues to aid repression in human rights-abusing countries, new data shows

Mark Curtis and Matt Kennard
13 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dear Mr President: Show your outrage, move beyond words

Venitha Pillay
2 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

‘Multiple’ people shot on streets of Washington, D.C. – local media

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Hong Kong Police ‘Tortured’ and Beat Protesters, Amnesty Says

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Millions of young people, led by Sweden’s Thunberg, to strike for climate action

Reuters 14 hours ago

Africa

Nigerian army says NGO aided terrorists, forces it to close office

Reuters 14 hours ago

Rugby World Cup 2019

Meet the key players who may unlock doors to taking home the Webb Ellis cup
Yanga Sibembe 54 mins ago
5 mins

All tortoises are actually turtles. Some turtles however are not tortoises.

Days of Zondo

Law enforcement’s leaky cauldron of crime intelligence subterfuge, Mdluli/Ntlemeza edition

Erin Bates 13 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Pick your protest: SA climate action gets personal

Kevin Bloom
14 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

When seeking transparency touches a nerve, it’s time to dig deeper

Wayne Duvenage
2 hours ago
4 mins

amabhungane

Tender Comrades, Part One: Trailing the Juju tractor

Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brummer
19 SEP
11 mins

GROUNDUP

Women-only train carriage proposal derailed

Drew Wayland and Mary-Anne Gontsana
3 hours ago
2 mins