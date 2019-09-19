The world’s most popular phone was fitted with a jetpack and launched into the stratosphere in California this month, as Apple unveiled its latest innovation: the iPhone 11. This powerhouse device comes complete with a dual-camera system that offers the highest quality video and the fastest, most powerful chip in smartphone history. What’s more, South Africans can make it their own with a trade-in discount on a Vodacom contract reduced by up to R330 a month, exclusive to iStore.

Apple’s latest smartphone innovation launch in California this month used the word “ever” more times than… well… ever. The fastest, most powerful chip ever; the highest quality video and the toughest glass in a smartphone ever. Packed with increased battery life, great new capabilities and flawless design, the iPhone 11 is a major step forward in the innovation of the world’s favourite mobile phone.

Thanks to tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price, Apple said in a launch statement.

iStore has announced that the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale on September 27 with a variety of unique and exclusive offers, giving customers four great reasons to purchase the new iPhone at iStore.

Reduced monthly Vodacom contract on trade-in

For the first time ever (there it is again!) iStore is offering customers the option to pay less for their monthly Vodacom contract. All they need to do is bring their current iPhone in for an evaluation, select a Vodacom iPhone contract, trade in the old iPhone and upgrade to one of the new models in the iPhone 11 range, then enjoy reduced monthly contract payments of up to R330.

This offer is exclusive to iStore customers upgrading or taking out a new Vodacom contract in store.

Customers buying a new iPhone model cash, or upgrading on either MTN or Telkom, can trade in their current iPhones for best-in-market trade-in value, and get a direct, in-store discount for their new iPhone cash purchase. Customers can also opt to load the trade-in value into an iStore voucher.

Online contract upgrades delivered to your door

Customers with Vodacom, MTN or Telkom contracts can upgrade their contracts from the convenience of their own homes, by simply updating their contract details online. iStore will deliver the paperwork straight to their door. Click here for online contract upgrades.

These services are also offered in-store, regardless of where the contract was initiated, so customers can seek advice, select a contract and a device that best suits their needs, all under one roof.

Free Extended Warranty and screen replacement valued at R1999

Customers who upgrade to a new iPhone (iPhone 7 and above) at iStore will automatically get free iCare Plus, which includes a free** screen replacement and 1-year Extended Warranty (2 years in total) valued at R1999. Click here for more information about iCare Plus.

“Regardless of which iPhone offer our customers purchase through iStore, they get access to iStore’s full range of exclusive benefits, services, purchasing and trade-in options. Our customers qualify for free set-up and data transfer, ongoing technical support for the lifetime of their iPhone and iStore Meets, our free training sessions from industry experts which help customers get the most out of their new iPhone”, said iStore CEO, Chris Dodd.

Click here for more information on iPhone at iStore.

*Reduction amount is subject to the condition of the traded-in iPhone and iStore trade-in T&C’s apply

**Service fee applies for all iPhone screen replacements

For more information about iStore, please visit: www.myistore.co.za

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter . DM

iStore Follow Save More