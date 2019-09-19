ADVERTISEMENT

Rory Sutherland: on slow trains, rebel bees and the virtue of irrational ideas

By Investec 19 September 2019

Rory Sutherland, TED speaker and author of ‘Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas That Don’t Make Sense’ talks to Marc Kahn, Investec's global head of human resources and organisational development, about how companies can use behavioural science to win over consumers.

Organisations are increasingly turning towards behavioural science to better understand consumers and what goes into their purchase decisions. Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy & Mather, is at the forefront of using behavioural economics and evolutionary psychology in his role as leader of Ogilvy’s behavioural insights team.

From understanding why the west hasn’t embraced the concept of moist toilet paper to why people wearing helmets have more cycling accidents, Sutherland shares fascinating insights into the choices people make in the latest Investec Focus Talk.

 

Watch the video: A masterclass in persuasion

 

Listen to the podcast:

 

Access a full transcript of this interview on Investec’s Focus. BM

 

 

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

How Old Mutual set itself up for the Moyo mess

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Powell Stresses Solid U.S. Outlook After Fed Cuts Rates Again

Bloomberg
20 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 157 with Vestact’s Paul Theron

Paul Theron
7 hours ago
1 min

Newsdeck

Millions of young people, led by Sweden’s Thunberg, to strike for climate action

Reuters 60 mins ago

Africa

Nigerian army says NGO aided terrorists, forces it to close office

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

The anti-Netanyahu? Ex-general Gantz poised for top office

Reuters 11 hours ago

2019 Elections

Four men with AK-47s hit Durban jewellery store

News24 11 hours ago

Business Maverick

Bitcoin ETF Proposal to SEC Withdrew by Cboe, VanEck SolidX
Bloomberg 20 hours ago
2 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

Business Maverick

Rory Sutherland: on slow trains, rebel bees and the virtue of irrational ideas

Investec 3 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Visits Washington Amid Scrutiny

Bloomberg
20 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Thursday, September 19; Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
20 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JoJo Tanks rises above the surface in an era of water trauma

Tim Cohen
19 SEP
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Decisive government action is needed to unlock investment opportunities and reignite investor confidence in South Africa

Futuregrowth Asset Management
18 SEP
5 mins