Rory Sutherland, TED speaker and author of ‘Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas That Don’t Make Sense’ talks to Marc Kahn, Investec's global head of human resources and organisational development, about how companies can use behavioural science to win over consumers.

Organisations are increasingly turning towards behavioural science to better understand consumers and what goes into their purchase decisions. Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy & Mather, is at the forefront of using behavioural economics and evolutionary psychology in his role as leader of Ogilvy’s behavioural insights team.

From understanding why the west hasn’t embraced the concept of moist toilet paper to why people wearing helmets have more cycling accidents, Sutherland shares fascinating insights into the choices people make in the latest Investec Focus Talk.

Watch the video: A masterclass in persuasion

Listen to the podcast:

<a href="https://iono.fm/e/743937">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Access a full transcript of this interview on Investec’s Focus. BM

Investec Follow Save More