Organisations are increasingly turning towards behavioural science to better understand consumers and what goes into their purchase decisions. Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy & Mather, is at the forefront of using behavioural economics and evolutionary psychology in his role as leader of Ogilvy’s behavioural insights team.
From understanding why the west hasn’t embraced the concept of moist toilet paper to why people wearing helmets have more cycling accidents, Sutherland shares fascinating insights into the choices people make in the latest Investec Focus Talk.
Watch the video: A masterclass in persuasion
Listen to the podcast:
Access a full transcript of this interview on Investec’s Focus. BM
