Africa

Nigerian army says NGO aided terrorists, forces it to close office

By Reuters 19 September 2019
Caption
Surrendered Boko Haram Islamic militants are loaded onto an aircraft by the Nigerian military to be taken to a rehabilitation centre in Gombe where they reportedly are to begin a de-radicalisation process, in Maiduguri, Nigeria, 08 July 2017 EPA/USUF OSMAN

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The army in northeastern Nigeria forced non-profit Action Against Hunger to close its office in the region, accusing it on Thursday of aiding terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State.

The international aid agency said it was ordered by soldiers to close its main office in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Wednesday.

Colonel Ado Isa, the deputy director of army public relations, said Action Against Hunger was warned several times that it was “aiding and abetting terrorists” by supplying food and drugs.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona (non) grata,” Isa said.

The humanitarian group, which focuses on providing water, food and healthcare, particularly in areas plagued by conflict and famine, called on “competent authorities” to let it continue its work.

“This decision, without notice and without any explanation, jeopardizes the assistance Action Against Hunger provides to the most vulnerable people in Borno State and halts, with immediate effect, the assistance Action Against Hunger provides to millions of people in Maiduguri, Monguno, and Damasak,” the group said in a statement.

In July, an Action Against Hunger staff member and five others traveling with her were kidnapped by Islamic State’s West Africa branch.

In total, around 30,000 people have been killed, and more than two million forced to flee their homes, in the decade-long insurgency led by Islamist militant group Boko Haram. Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) split from Boko Haram in 2016.

The United Nations has said that 7.1 million people still need humanitarian assistance in the region. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amabhungane

Tender Comrades, Part One: Trailing the Juju tractor

By Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brummer

LEARNERS IN LIMBO

#GetChildrenIntoSchool: Landmark education case will have an impact on undocumented learners

Kathryn Cleary
4 mins ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Obesity crisis threatens South Africa’s health system

Johanna Ralston
9 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

The anti-Netanyahu? Ex-general Gantz poised for top office

Reuters 9 hours ago

2019 Elections

Four men with AK-47s hit Durban jewellery store

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Court to Hear Boris Johnson’s Plan as Deal Optimism Wanes: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trudeau Apologizes for Wearing ‘Brownface’ Makeup at 2001 Party

Bloomberg 19 hours ago

Business Maverick

When logic fails: Labour unions reject their members’ right to a secret vote
Johan Botes 11 mins ago
5 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

Business Maverick

SARB holds rates as expected, despite dismal growth outlook

Ed Stoddard 7 mins ago
3 mins

Taking back the Streets

Winde pledges R1-billion a year to fight crime and halve Western Cape murder rate by 2029

Tessa Knight
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Blue Label’s expensive adventure

Sasha Planting
21 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Spare the rod… and spare the child: Landmark ConCourt ruling overturns Psalm 137:9

Lauren Kohn
24 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nzimande’s comments on xenophobic attacks expose SACP hypocrisy

Xolisa Phillip
27 mins ago
3 mins