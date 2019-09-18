South Africa

Daily Maverick statement on allegations made against Ranjeni Munusamy at Zondo Commission

By Daily Maverick 18 September 2019

We have noted the allegations made by Hawks officer Kobus Roelofse about the alleged 2008 balloon payment by the Crime Intelligence slush fund that allegedly settled the balance owed on Munusamy’s car.

She was not in journalism at the time.

While the allegations are concerning, we have also noted a strong denial by Munusamy:

I deny the allegations made against me at the Zondo Commission today. They are baseless. I am working with my lawyers to draft a response to the allegations for the Commission, with whom I am co-operating fully.

Munusamy was an important part of the Daily Maverick team from April 2012, till July 2017. In those five years as Daily Maverick Associate Editor, she distinguished herself through her peerless understanding of the South African political scene and strong work ethic. We were sad to see her leave for Tiso Media/Sunday Times.

We subscribe to “innocent until proven guilty”. Accordingly, we look forward to Munusamy proving her innocence and welcoming her back soon into the journalism fold. DM

