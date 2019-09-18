Business Maverick

Australian Power Firms Face Breakup Under ‘Big Stick’ Law

By Bloomberg 18 September 2019
Caption
Eskom power lines are seen running through the open veld in Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 January 2017. South Africa's power is supplied by Eskom, a government owned company, and its major generator of the power are coal fired power stations. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Australia’s government is making its second attempt to pass legislation that could force energy companies to break up if they engage in anti-competitive conduct.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has labelled the proposed law a “big stick” against firms that use market concentration to hike up electricity prices. Under the proposal, the Federal Court could order power companies to sell off assets on the recommendation of the competition watchdog.

“The government has long warned that energy companies must put their customers first,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement earlier this week. “That is why the government is committed to passing our ‘big stick’ legislation.”

Australia has struggled in recent years with spiralling power prices and regional grid instability as ageing coal plants close and successive governments have fumbled a transition to renewable energy.

A previous attempt to pass similar legislation failed amid opposition from business and energy groups, though the government is claiming a mandate after promoting it as the policy during its successful re-election campaign in May. It’s unclear whether the bill, which was reintroduced Wednesday, has enough support from rival lawmakers to pass parliament.

Under the proposals, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission could recommend that the treasurer pursue a divestiture order in the courts as a measure of last resort for “the most egregious conduct,” Frydenberg told parliament on Wednesday.

The bill, which wouldn’t be enforced until six months after becoming law, would also:

  • Require energy companies to pass on sustained and substantial electricity supply-chain cost savings to consumers
  • Ban generators from manipulating the spot market, such as through withholding supply
  • Include civil fines of as much as A$10 million, or 10% of the firm’s annual revenue
  • Allow the government to specify the kind of electricity contracts companies should offer including their price range and the minimum number of megawatt-hours

Business groups have spoken out against the move saying it could deter investment and say the legislation is at odds with the conservative government’s traditional reputation as a supporter of big business.

“We need investment in new parts of the energy market,” Jennifer Westacott, chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, said in a radio interview on Tuesday. “We think it will deter it. We think it is a highly risky piece of legislation and we think it’s unnecessary.”

It’s not the first time the Liberal-National coalition has sought to intervene in the power market to drive down prices. Under rules in place since July 2017, the government can force producers to divert gas to the domestic market if there is a shortfall.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

State fund sows the seeds of biotech investment

By Sasha Planting

Business Maverick

Oil Extends Drop as Saudi Output Restoration Calms Market Fears

Bloomberg
10 mins ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

ACSA profit declines, but this (monopoly) SOE still made money and paid down debt

Ed Stoddard
14 mins ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Ethiopian crash victims want 737 MAX documents from Boeing, FAA

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Liverpool’s Champions League defence begins with defeat to Napoli

Reuters 6 hours ago

Business Maverick

South Africa Rate-Cut Hopes Fade as Saudi Oil Attack Adds Risk

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Israel Rivals Set to Slug It Out in the Second Election This Year

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

Business Maverick

SARB likely to hold rates despite oil worries after attacks on Saudi Arabia
Ed Stoddard 4 hours ago
4 mins

"Housework won't kill you but then again, why take the chance?" ~ Phyllis Diller

OPINIONISTA

Corporate South Africa – could local be lekkerder

Nazmeera Moola 4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The view from New York: South Africa is full of opportunity – we just need to convert

Sean Riskowitz
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Could ultra-low interest rates be contractionary?

Ernest Liu, Atif Mian and Amir Sufi
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Disunited Kingdom: Brexit is a fantasy of English nationalism

Edoardo Campanella
4 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

SA Coal is burning out quicker than expected

Chris Yelland for EE Publishers and Mariam Isa
17 SEP
5 mins