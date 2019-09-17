Business Maverick

South Africa Rate-Cut Hopes Fade as Saudi Oil Attack Adds Risk

By Bloomberg 17 September 2019

The assault on Saudi Arabian oil facilities is already taking its toll on South Africa’s rand, and may put paid to any hopes of an interest-rate cut on Thursday.

The spike in crude oil prices, together with the rand’s slide since the attack on Saturday, has prompted traders to lower odds on a rate reduction to about even, from close to three-in-four at the end of last week.

Even though inflation has been anchored within the central bank’s target range for more than two years and economic growth is stagnant, the risks of rising fuel costs and a volatile rand will probably sway the Monetary Policy Committee to hold fire, according to Societe Generale SA. South Africa imports about 40% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia, making it the most-exposed emerging markets to disruptions in oil supplies form the kingdom, the bank said in a separate note.

Oil risks prompt traders to pare South African rate cut bets
“The weight of factors that advocate for unchanged rates will likely prevail: the poor efficacy of rate cuts in stimulating growth at this juncture, the troubled external environment, exchange-rate volatility, and the desirability of a real policy rate buffer,” said Phoenix Kalen, the London-based director of emerging-market strategy at Societe Generale.

Forward-rate agreements starting after Thursday’s MPC meeting are pricing in a reduction of 13 basis points in the repo rate, or a 52% chance of a 25-basis-point cut. That compares with 18 basis points, or a 72% chance, last week. Four out of 18 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast a cut to 6.25% — though most of those predictions were made before the oil attacks.

The rand has weakened 1.1% against the dollar this week, bringing its decline since the last policy meeting on July 19 — when the MPC cut its benchmark rate to 6.5%, from 6.75% — to 5.4%. The rand price of Brent crude oil, the benchmark for South Africa’s regulated gasoline prices, is 17% higher, largely thanks to this week’s jump.

Gasoline accounts for about 5% of South Africa’s inflation basket directly, and also affects the costs of other items including transport, food and consumer goods.

To contact the reporter on this story:
Robert Brand in Cape Town at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Dana El Baltaji at [email protected]
Constantine Courcoulas

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain’s seven covert wars: An Explainer

By Mark Curtis and Matt Kennard

OUR BURNING PLANET

‘Religious commitment’ to coal could scuttle SA economy

Leonie Joubert
14 hours ago
8 mins

ANALYSIS

Manuel’s sideswipe at the judiciary could hurt us all

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Israel Rivals Set to Slug It Out in the Second Election This Year

Bloomberg 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Johnson’s Strategy Goes to U.K.’s Top Judges: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 19 mins ago

South Africa

Apartheid flag: AfriForum’s Ernst Roets not in contempt of court, judge rules

News24 30 mins ago

Newsdeck

Vegetarian diets not always the most climate-friendly, researchers say

Reuters 9 hours ago

Maverick Citizen

Zimbabwe’s (non) human rights are under UN scrutiny
Nomatter Ndebele 14 hours ago
4 mins

"Those who will not reason are bigots; those who cannot are fools; and those who dare not are slaves." ~ George Gordon Byron

FROM THE SCORPIO ARCHIVES

The Bain Files, Part 1: Massone knew in advance Moyane would become SARS head and Bain would get restructuring contract

Pauli Van Wyk 05 OCT
12 mins

NAMING & SHAMING

How effective would be making the National Register for Sexual Offenders public?

Karabo Mafolo
15 hours ago
3 mins

XENOPHOBIA

Ramaphosa’s envoys arrive in Nigeria in pan-African reconciliation bid

Greg Nicolson
14 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

SA Coal is burning out quicker than expected

Chris Yelland for EE Publishers and Mariam Isa
14 hours ago
5 mins

GLOBAL STRIKE COUNTDOWN

South Africa’s Survival Guide to Climate Change: Buy, borrow or steal it

Mark Heywood
14 hours ago
5 mins