Liverpool’s Champions League defence begins with defeat to Napoli

By Reuters 17 September 2019

NAPLES, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Liverpool began their Champions League title defence with a 2-0 defeat away to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Dries Mertens scored from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining after Andy Robertson tripped Jose Callejon inside the box.

Napoli substitute Fernando Llorente added a second in stoppage time to put the result beyond doubt.

In the other Group E game, Salzburg made an impressive start with a 6-2 victory at home to Genk. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)

