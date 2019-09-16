South Africa

Winde, Fritz welcome SANDF’s extended stay, but want to see a few changes

By News24 16 September 2019
Caption
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deployed to assist the police to quell gang violence on the Cape flats in Cape Town, South Africa. Since November 2018, over 2,300 people have been murdered in the Western Cape. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Monday welcomed the news that the South African National Defence Force's deployment would be extended by six months.

Winde, who had repeatedly called for the deployment, also this month called for an extension to the original two-month deployment, which was due to end on Monday.

He had requested an extension from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on condition that certain undertakings were met.

The presidency on Monday confirmed the extension until March 31, 2020.

“We wrote to the President to request the extension because we believe that the army can play an important role in peacekeeping in some of our communities most impacted by crime,” he said.

“In our letter to the president, we set out very clear conditions for an extension, because we believe that the effectiveness of the army needs to be maximized, and the outcomes of their deployment monitored. It is unclear at this stage whether the president, and the ministers of police and defence will be implementing the conditions we requested.”

The statement repeated the six points the provincial government would like to see implemented.

The deployment from July 18 until Monday was at a cost of R23m. It is not yet clear how much the extension will cost.

Fritz welcomed the extension but cautioned that the success of the initial deployment needs to evaluated against a wider systemic reality.

“Whilst the number of murders remains relatively unchanged compared to prior to the deployment, the deployment has been successful in affecting arrests, particularly of wanted suspects,” he said.

“The issue lies with the criminal justice system as a whole. It is not enough to ensure arrests, we must also ensure convictions. More than ever, we need to ensure that our criminal justice system is fully capacitated.”

He said an adequate number of police officers needed to be on the ground, detectives needed to be properly trained, courts needed the appropriate inputs to convict criminals, and correctional services should not be overcrowded.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Malema’s Mugabe closing gambit

By Stephen Grootes

Maverick Life

Summer in South Africa, heatwaves and the very real effects of climate change.

Emilie Gambade
5 mins ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Don’t sweat about Earth, just save your children

Tiara Walters
23 hours ago
11 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. CDC activates emergency operations center for vaping-related illnesses

Reuters 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

Trump says Iran appears to be culprit for Saudi oil attacks

Reuters 26 mins ago

Newsdeck

Three dead, hundreds ill in Spain listeria outbreak – WHO

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Pledges Help for Middle East Allies After Saudi Oil Attack

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Rico 4 hours ago
1 min

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

Newsflash

Metrobus Strike: Government and unions under fire as bus commuters left in the lurch again

Bheki C. Simelane 8 hours ago
3 mins

Book Extract

They called me Queer – Becoming: The Fourth Stage

Haji Mohamed Dawjee
8 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Code Red

Zapiro
15 SEP

Global Strike Countdown

The climate emergency: Disruption and rebellion are now a matter of life and death

Vishwas Satgar
23 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Manuel spurns Old Mutual shareholder calls to step down over Moyo fiasco

Ray Mahlaka
23 hours ago
4 mins