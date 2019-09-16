Newsdeck

Garcia seals one-shot victory at KLM Open for 16th European Tour win

By Reuters 16 September 2019

Spaniard Sergio Garcia became the hundredth overall winner of the KLM Open with victory in Amsterdam.

Sept 15 (Reuters) – Spain’s Sergio Garcia shot a final-round three-under-par 69 and finished at 18-under overall to win the 100th edition of the KLM Open in Amsterdam by a single stroke on Sunday.

The win was Garcia‘s 16th on the European Tour and the 2017 Masters champion’s first title in the Netherlands, which he happily celebrated with his one-year-old daughter Azalea on the green at the 18th hole.

Danish 18-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard, who was two strokes behind the Spaniard after the third round, nearly tied for the lead but missed an eagle putt on the 18th and finished with a birdie to sign for a four-under 68 and second place.

A cautious Garcia, who bogeyed the 17th, played it safe on the par-five 18th, sinking a one-foot putt to clinch the title.

“Great week, amazing,” Garcia said. “We had a great week and it’s great to win again. It was nice I only needed a five on the last.”

Garcia‘s final round was far from ideal. He sank seven birdies — including four on the front nine — but they were offset by four bogeys.

However, he successfully held a 54-hole lead for the ninth time in his European Tour career as others struggled.

Fellow overnight leader Callum Shinkwin of England carded a poor round of 74 to drop down the leaderboard to fifth.

Englishman Matt Wallace finished third, three shots behind, while his compatriot James Morrison finished one shot further back in fourth. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

