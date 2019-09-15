Politically Aweh, in partnership with Action 24 (Active Citizens for Responsive Legislatures, looks at the mounting consequences of decades of ignored climate warnings, and asks Goldman Environmental prize winner and activist Makoma Lekalakala to help us understand how Africa is going to be affected, and why it is that climate change seems to be so low on the agenda in South Africa.

With extreme weather events coming at us faster than the public protector loses court cases, and this past July being the hottest month in recorded human history… again, people around the world are protesting in their thousands and demanding action on the climate crisis.

But here in SA, we’ve been a bit busy… femicides, xenophobic attacks and an unemployment rate of 29% mean that it’s challenging for young South Africans to even think about climate change. But we are the generation that is going to be living in a world “so hot it hurts”, as Nelly presciently said.

In this episode, the first in a three-part series produced by Politically Aweh, in partnership with Action 24 – Active Citizens for Responsive Legislatures, we look at the mounting consequences of decades of ignored climate warnings, and ask Goldman Environmental prize winner and activist Makoma Lekalakala to help us understand how Africa is going to be affected, and why it is that climate change seems to be so low on the agenda in South Africa.

On 26 September, Politically Aweh is hosting a livestream broadcast from the University of Cape Town’s television studio, where youth activist Ayakha Melithafa (YouLead Warrior, member of the African Climate Alliance) and Tatenda Muponde, a candidate attorney at the Centre for Environmental Rights, will engage in a panel discussion on climate action in South Africa. Reserve a seat at the live studio taping by contacting the team at [email protected] or on WhatsApp on 081 695 8854. DM

